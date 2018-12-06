

Chris Herhalt and Joshua Freeman, CTV News Toronto





A 45-year-old man is dead and another man has been charged with murder after both parties were stabbed downtown Thursday afternoon.

Police received a call about a stabbing at a residence at 376 George Street at 4:10 p.m.

Officers arrived to find a man suffering from obvious trauma. He was rushed to St. Michael’s Hospital in life-threatening condition, where he was later pronounced dead.

“A short time later a suspect was located nearby, also suffering from injuries,” Det. Kathy Stephenson told CP24 Thursday night.

Police said earlier that the man was found at a Harvey's restaurant in the area where he collapsed.

The 22-year-old man was initially said to be in serious condition, but police later said his injuries were minor.

“That male’s been transported to hospital where he’s seeking treatment and he has been charged with second-degree murder,” Stephenson said.

She said the victim and the suspect knew each other and added that there is no known familial relationship between the two.

Stephenson said the victim lived in a unit at the house where the stabbing took place. She said it’s not yet clear what led to the fatal stabbing, the city’s 92nd homicide of the year.

“At this time we’re still trying to take statements from witnesses and trying to flush out exactly what happened, so I’m unable to give you the motive at this time,” she said.

She said other people were at home in the building at the time of the stabbing and they have been cooperative so far.

Neither the suspect nor the victim have been identified so far.

Anyone with information is being urged to contact Toronto police or Crime Stoppers.