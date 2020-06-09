TORONTO -- The province’s police watchdog is investigating the death of a 35-year-old man at a home in Woodbridge following an interaction with police last night.

York Regional Police say officers were called to a home on Jade Crescent, in the area of Langstaff and Martin Grove roads, at around 11 p.m. for reports of a domestic dispute.

According to police, officers were told that a man was trying to light a fire inside the residence.

When officers arrived on scene, police say there was an interaction with a 35-year-old man, who was later pronounced dead.

An officer also sustained minor injuries.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has now invoked its mandate and will be probing the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact York Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.

The SIU is an arm’s length agency that is called in to investigate any incident involving police and a member of the public that results in death, serious injury, or an allegation of sexual assault.