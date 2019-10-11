

Phil Tsekouras, CTV News Toronto





One man is dead and another man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries following a two-vehicle collision in Hamilton.

The incident happened on Highway 6 between Chippewa and Leeming roads, according to police.

“One vehicle drifted off into the path of another vehicle in opposing directions,” Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said in a video posted to Twitter Friday.

As a result, the portion of the highway remains closed.