One man dead, another seriously injured following Hamilton crash
One man is dead and another man is seriously injured after two vehicles collided in Hamilton Friday. (Kerry Schmidt)
Phil Tsekouras, CTV News Toronto
Published Friday, October 11, 2019 12:24PM EDT
One man is dead and another man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries following a two-vehicle collision in Hamilton.
The incident happened on Highway 6 between Chippewa and Leeming roads, according to police.
“One vehicle drifted off into the path of another vehicle in opposing directions,” Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said in a video posted to Twitter Friday.
As a result, the portion of the highway remains closed.