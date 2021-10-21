TORONTO -- A man has died and another is injured following an overnight shooting in North York, Toronto police say.

On Thursday, at around 3:30 a.m., police responded to a call about a shooting in a parking lot on Bakersfield Street, near Sheppard Avenue.

A man was found at the scene suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was transported to hospital in life-threatening condition and later died from his injuries, police said.

His identity has not been released.

A second victim, who is 23 years old, made his own way to another hospital with gunshot wounds and is in non-life threatening condition, according to police.

"We do have information to believe that both the victim that was pronounced and the victim that is at hospital with non-life threatening injuries are related. Not through family but are associated to each other," Inspector Kathy Stephenson told reporters at the scene.

The homicide unit has taken over the investigation.

No suspect information has been released.

"We're still in the process of locating and reviewing video and of course speaking with witnesses," Stephenson said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.