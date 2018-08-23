

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





A 45-year-old man is dead following a single-vehicle crash in Uxbridge early this morning.

The crash occurred near Toronto Street South and Campbell Drive at around 12:15 a.m.

Police say the driver of a red Nissan crashed in front of a hospital in the area and was brought into the facility on a stretcher by emergency personnel.

Durham Regional Police say the victim subsequently died from his injuries.

No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation but police say speed and alcohol may have been factors in the collision.

The area was closed to traffic for several hours but has since reopened.