One man dead after 'brazen' shooting at North York plaza

Yellow police tape is seen following a deadly shooting at a plaza near Jane Street and Wilson Avenue in North York Monday, May 9, 2022. Yellow police tape is seen following a deadly shooting at a plaza near Jane Street and Wilson Avenue in North York Monday, May 9, 2022.

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Crisis pregnancy centres criticized for 'deceptive' practices

Alarm over the possibility that national reproductive rights in the U.S. could be overturned has revived discussions in Canada around abortion access and the prevalence across the country of counselling clinics that actively do not support abortion, known as crisis pregnancy centres.

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton