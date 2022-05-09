One man dead after 'brazen' shooting at North York plaza

One man has died following a shooting at a busy plaza in North York, Toronto police confirm.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Jane Street and Wilson Avenue shortly after 8:30 p.m.

Police said they located a man suffering from a gunshot wound and that his injuries appeared to be life-threatening. Emergency crews tried to revive him but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

“I do not believe there's any immediate threat to the community at this time,” Duty Inspector Paul Krawczyk told reporters. “I do know that this is a busy area and so I'm pleading with the public that anyone who may have dash-cam footage or other footage who was in this area at about 8:30, that they provide it to police.”

Krawczyk said police believe the shooting was targeted.

There's no word so far about possible suspects.

The shooting took place as many people shopped in the area and Krawczyk called the killing “brazen.”

“It's very brazen. That's concerning. And whenever you see this, you know I could have my family here shopping, right?” He said. “So it is very concerning and we take this very seriously and we'll be investigating this as well as we can to have a successful outcome.”

Police are urging anyone with information to contact investigators or to call Crime Stoppers anonymously.

Editor’s Note: This story has been corrected to show the shooting took place in North York