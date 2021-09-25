TORONTO -- An altercation between two individuals in Mississauga has left one man dead, Peel police say.

Peel Regional Police (PRP) say they received a call just before 10:45am today reporting an assault in the area of Glen Erin Drive and Britannia Road in Mississauga.

A 34-year-old man has died as a result of his injuries, said Const. Himmet Gill at the scene.

“We do have a 21-year-old male in custody in relation to this event,” Gill said.

It is alleged there was an altercation between two adult males and that one male died as a result of his injuries.

Both of the people lived in the same residence where the assault happened, Gill said.

Police have yet to release further information on the incident, but have said that the Homicide and Missing Persons bureau will take over the investigation.

The attack has people living in the 260-unit Britannia Glen Co-operative stunned, said neighbour Holley Wasdell.

Wasdell said she has lived there for 28 years without anything like this happening.

“It’s disheartening. Very disheartening. It’s the worst thing that’s ever happened here,” she said.