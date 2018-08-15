

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





One male is in hospital in serious condition after a shooting in Toronto’s St. James Town neighbourhood late Tuesday night.

The incident occurred near Wellesley and Ontario streets shortly before midnight.

Police say an officer located a male victim lying on the street in front of Food Basics in the area.

The victim, police say, had sustained a gunshot wound to his neck.

According to police, the officer applied pressure to the wound until paramedics arrived. Investigators say they believe the actions of the officer may have saved the victim’s life as the bullet struck a vital artery.

The male was rushed to hospital in critical condition but police say after undergoing surgery, doctors are optimistic that the victim will survive.

After conducting a search of the perimeter, police say a male suspect, who is believed to be in his early 20s, was found hiding under a parked vehicle in the area.

He has been arrested but police have not yet been able to identify him.

The firearm used in the shooting has also been recovered.

Police say there are no outstanding suspects but the investigation into the incident is ongoing.

It is not clear if the suspect and victim knew one another.