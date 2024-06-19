TORONTO
Toronto

One in custody after assault downtown: Toronto police

FILE - A Toronto Police Service logo patch is shown in Toronto, on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby FILE - A Toronto Police Service logo patch is shown in Toronto, on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby
One victim is receiving treatment in hospital after police say he was assaulted with a weapon in Toronto’s downtown core.

It happened near Bathurst and Dundas streets at around 12:50 p.m.

Polce said the victim walked into a nearby hospital and is receiving treatment.

One person is in custody, investigators confirmed.

