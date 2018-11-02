

CTV News Toronto





One person is dead and another is in serious condition after a two-vehicle crash in Vaughan early Friday morning.

It happened on Rutherford Road near Confederation Parkway shortly before 7 a.m.

Two drivers were taken to hospital from the scene, York Regional Police said. One was initially listed as being in life-threatening condition and the other in serious condition.

One of the drivers has since succumbed to their injuries in hospital, police confirm.

The cause of the collision is still under investigation.

Rutherford Road has been closed between Dufferin and Keele streets while investigators tend to the scene.

Police are urging drivers to avoid the area as the closure is expected to be in place for several hours.