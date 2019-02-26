

CTV News Toronto





One person has been airlifted to hospital and several others are injured after a multi-vehicle crash involving tractor trailers on Highway 115 near Peterborough.

Ontario Provincial Police say the crash unfolded near Tapley 1/4 Line shortly before 6:30 a.m. and involved between nine and 12 vehicles.

At some point, a tractor trailer reportedly crossed the southbound lanes to the northbound side of the highway.

A number of people have been injured, including one person who sustained critical injuries. Ornge Air Ambulance transported that victim to a trauma centre for treatment.

The severity of the other injuries is not yet known.

OPP have closed a stretch of the highway in both directions while first responders tend to the scene.

Police expect the area will be closed for “some time.”