One critical, others injured after multi-car crash on Hwy. 115 near Peterborough
An Ornge helicopter is pictured in this file photo from Sunday, February 26, 2012. (Pawel Dwulit /The Canadian Press)
CTV News Toronto
Published Tuesday, February 26, 2019 8:47AM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, February 26, 2019 9:04AM EST
One person has been airlifted to hospital and several others are injured after a multi-vehicle crash involving tractor trailers on Highway 115 near Peterborough.
Ontario Provincial Police say the crash unfolded near Tapley 1/4 Line shortly before 6:30 a.m. and involved between nine and 12 vehicles.
At some point, a tractor trailer reportedly crossed the southbound lanes to the northbound side of the highway.
A number of people have been injured, including one person who sustained critical injuries. Ornge Air Ambulance transported that victim to a trauma centre for treatment.
The severity of the other injuries is not yet known.
OPP have closed a stretch of the highway in both directions while first responders tend to the scene.
Police expect the area will be closed for “some time.”