One arrested following demonstration on Scarborough overpass

Toronto police say they’ve arrested one person following a demonstration on a Scarborough overpass on Sunday.

The protest took place at bridge over Highway 401 at McCowan Road and involved about 15 demonstrators, police said.

Toronto police could not confirm whether any charges have been laid and said that more details would be released on Monday.

They also told CP24 that officers “attended a number of bridge/overpasses today related to demonstrations” and that police were also “present at demonstrations taking place in the downtown core.”

No other arrests have ben made in connection with any other demonstrations that were held in the city today, police said.

In a post on X, police reminded the public that protests on overpasses and bridges can “create a public safety issue for demonstrators and a distraction to motorists.”

Police said that they will “direct” demonstrators away from these locations if they deem that a protest “poses a public safety risk.”

The latest arrest comes after police removed three people from the Avenue Road bridge following a demonstration last weekend.

In recent weeks there have been a series of protests on bridges and overpasses related to the Israel-Hamas war. Police previously cited community safety concerns in explaining their decision to no longer permit demonstrations on the Avenue Road overpass.