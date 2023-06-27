Olivia Chow's victory reflects Toronto's racial, gender and class diversity: observers

Political observers say Olivia Chow's victory in Toronto's mayoral byelection, which marks the first time a person of colour will lead the city, is a reflection of progress.

They say Chow's background as an immigrant who grew up on a modest family income will help her be more attuned to residents' needs that other leaders may have overlooked.

But they caution that her personal history will not automatically help solve Toronto's housing affordability crisis and address the public safety concerns and financial issues facing the city.

Phil Triadafilopoulos, who teaches political science at the University of Toronto, says it's positive news that Toronto's mayor will reflect the diversity of the city but Chow's real test will be whether she can work with the provincial and federal governments.

Guida Ching-Fan Man, a York University professor and research associate at the York Centre for Asian Research, says Chow can likely relate to the challenges experienced by marginalized Torontonians because she may have experienced some of them herself.

Mayoral candidate Olivia Chow poses for a photograph in Toronto, Friday, June 16, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

Chow, a former NDP parliamentarian and past Toronto councillor, beat out 101 other candidates in the mayoral byelection by capturing 37 per cent of the vote.

The city clerk has said Chow plans to officially begin her mayoral duties on July 12.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 27, 2023.