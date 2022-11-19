Officials share new details into Hamilton house fire that sent family of 15 to hospital

Crews on the scene of a house fire in Hamilton on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022. Crews on the scene of a house fire in Hamilton on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022.

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Tips for a first-time car buyer with a stretched budget

Buying your first car can be as exciting as it is daunting. Whether you’re buying a car off the lot from a dealership or purchasing a car in a private sale, contributor Christopher Liew shares in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca a few basic tips that you should always keep in mind.

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton