Occupants unharmed after car driven down boat launch in Ashbridges Bay
Police are working to determine why a motorist drove their vehicle into the Ashbridges Bay boat launch early Friday morning, fully submerging it beneath the water.
Police were called to Ashbridges Bay some time before 2:30 a.m. Friday for a report of a vehicle driven down the boat launch into Lake Ontario.
Several occupants of the car reportedly got out before it sank.
A police boat responded to the scene and officers told CP24 they will remove the car from the water after daylight.