TORONTO -- An Oakville manufacturer is switching gears to produce safe screening booths for local hospitals.

Astound, which is usually in the business of making exhibit booths for conferences, said it received an urgent call for help from St. Michael's Hospital in Toronto.

"They reached out and said we have to have this open in three days, can you do it," the company’s Vice President Andrew Pittam said.

“The hospitals wanted to protect front-line workers screening for the COVID-19 virus.”

He told CTV News Toronto that his company dropped everything and started to work on the safe booths.

The products have a plexiglass front that protects healthcare workers while taking information from a possible COVID-19 patient.

"Essentially this is keeping the front line worker in the health industry safe" Pittam said, adding that he has been inundated with orders since making the first.

He said the company has shipped out 30 already and have another 30 ready to go.

All levels of government have asked manufacturers to consider retooling to help fight the COVID-19 virus.

Automakers have indicated they will make much needed ventilators, while distillers are promising to produce more hand sanitizer.