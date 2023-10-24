TORONTO
Toronto

    • Nygard to testify in his own defence at Toronto sexual assault trial: lawyer

    Former Canadian fashion mogul Peter Nygard is set to testify in his own defence in his sexual assault and unlawful confinement trial, his lawyer says.

    Brian Greenspan told the jury in his opening statement on Tuesday afternoon that Nygard will testify that the events described by the five complainants in the case never transpired.

    “Peter Nygard’s response, unlike much of his life, is remarkably simple and straightforward. It is impossible to have a recollection of what did not occur,” Greenspan said.

    “He has a clear and unimpeded memory of countless details of his life, which render the history the complainants have provided as inaccurate, unreliable and untrustworthy,” he said.

    Nygard's testimony will come after remote testimony from a woman in California.

    The 82-year-old has pleaded not guilty to five counts of sexual assault and one count of forcible confinement in connection with the alleged incidents which range from the '80s to mid-2000s.

    The founder of a now-defunct international women's clothing company is accused of using his position in the fashion industry to lure women and girls.

