Toronto police say they are responding to “numerous bomb threats” made to post-secondary campuses throughout the city.

Just before 10 a.m. on Tuesday, OCAD University said all of their buildings had been evacuated and Ryerson University said The Chang School had been shut down due to police investigations.

Threats were also made against George Brown College and Humber College, according to investigators.

Officers said they are working with the institutions to implement evacuations “where necessary.”

“We take these calls seriously and if they are prank calls we also look to apprehend – in the past we have apprehended people for making those accusations,” Toronto Police Chief Mark Saunders said while speaking with reporters on Tuesday.

“In the meantime, we treat it as a serious offence so I’m sure that the resources we have, who are highly trained in looking into these types of incidents, are obviously going to be going to the scene and following all of the steps in the investigation.”

No injuries have been reported.

Police are urging anyone who received a threat or has any further information pertaining to the investigation to contact them or Crime Stoppers.