TORONTO -- A long-term care facility in North York has reported three more resident deaths as a result of COVID-19.

Downsview Long Term Care Centre says that a total of four residents have now died of the novel coronavirus since the outbreak began on April 17.

“As of 9:00 a.m. today, we have had a total of 50 residents and 19 employees at Downsview Long Term Care Centre test positive for COVID-19,” the residence said in a new release issued Monday.

The centre says that all residents who have tested positive for the virus are being isolated, while all staff members who have tested positive are at home in self-isolation.

The first death at the facility was reported on April 23.

The facility says it has been following the recommendations laid out by public health officials to stop the spread of the virus within the facility. This includes suspending all non-essential visitors, additional screening measures for employees as well as increased personal protective equipment for staff caring for residents who have tested positive.

There are currently 170 confirmed outbreaks at long-term care homes across the province, up three from the day prior.

Those outbreaks account for the deaths of at least 671 residents, approximately 75 per cent of all COVID-19 deaths in Ontario.