No winning ticket for Saturday night's $5 million Lotto 649 jackpot
Lotto 649 tickets are shown in Toronto in a recent photo. (The Canadian Press/Richard Plume)
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, July 15, 2018 6:13AM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, July 15, 2018 7:44AM EDT
TORONTO -- No winning ticket was sold for the $5 million jackpot in Saturday night's Lotto 649 draw, however, the guaranteed $1 million prize went to a ticket holder in Quebec.
The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on July 18 will be approximately $7 million.