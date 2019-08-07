A Mississauga woman said her dream vacation to Hawaii has been put on hold after she was not allowed to board a flight with her emotional support dog.

Melissa Martin said in July she was prevented from boarding a connecting flight in Los Angeles bound for Honolulu. She said Jaxson, a golden doodle mini, means the world to her and she couldn’t continue the trip without him.

“He is my best friend. I’d give my life for him. He is a beautiful dog,” Martin said.

Martin said the dog gives her comfort to help her with depression and strength to deal with the aftermath of a traumatic accident when she was struck by an impaired driver.

When she decided to take her dog on the trip she called the airline to ask what was required to make sure Jaxon would be allowed to go.

“I asked them specifically what do I need so I can travel with my dog," Martin said.

The airline told Martin she needed paperwork to show Jaxson was an emotional support animal, had a certificate of vaccination and a veterinary form showing he didn't have behavioral issues.

Martin said, “I’m very organized and I said ‘are you sure there is nothing else that I need? A carrier or anything?’ They said ‘no,’ and I went ‘great I’m ready to go.’"

Martin said she bought her ticket through American Airlines. She was able to fly from Toronto to Dallas and then Dallas to Los Angeles without any problems, but when she tried to board a flight from Los Angeles to Hawaii she was told she couldn’t board the flight without quarantine papers.

“I said to the agent ‘quarantine papers? No one told me about quarantine papers,’” Martin said.

Hawaii has a strict policy on the importation of animals and the state has never had a recorded case of rabies. It’s why dogs must be vaccinated against rabies, have blood tests and may require to be quarantined for 30 days before entry.

A spokesperson for American Airlines told CTV News Toronto, “customers traveling with animals, including emotional support animals, must follow our procedures. Hawaii…has specific requirements regarding animals being brought into the state."

The spokesperson also added, "our team in Los Angeles offered to change her flight…and also provided her with hotel stays and meal vouchers."

When Martin couldn’t complete her trip she complained and American Airlines offered her a voucher for the full cost of her airline ticket that she can use towards a future flight. Martin said anyone planning a trip with an animal should not only speak with the airline but should also contact government agencies in the country or state you're visiting to see if other documents are required.