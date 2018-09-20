

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





Emergency crews are responding to a large fire at an auto wreckering yard in Mississauga.

The blaze broke out at around 7 p.m. in the area of Central Parkway West and Wolfedale Road on Thursday.

At the height of the fire, 11 trucks, two command officers and two support vehicles were on scene assisting.

No injuries have been reported.

Mississauga Fire is asking local residents to keep their windows and doors closed and turn off their air conditioning systems.

Roads have been blocked off in the area.