No injuries reported following Toronto restaurant fire
No injuries have been reported in the aftermath of a commercial fire at a restaurant in Toronto’s Davenport neighbourhood.
According to Toronto Fire, the incident was caused by a grease fire at The Gem Bar and Grill, near the intersection of Davenport Road and Somerset Avenue.
Investigators have not yet determined the extent of the damage to the building. One occupant, who lived in the residence above the restaurant, was displaced.
While the fire is out, crews remain on scene investigating.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Ottawa youth facing terrorism charges in alleged plot against Jewish people: RCMP
RCMP say an Ottawa youth has been arrested and charged with terrorism-related offences that allegedly targeted Jewish people.
Canadian man loses $2K after booking trip through fake travel website
A Canadian man is out over $2,200 after booking a trip to Brazil through a fraudulent travel website.
Should I buy a new or used vehicle right now or wait?
As prices for both new and used vehicles appear to be stabilizing after a surge in prices after the pandemic, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew offers advice on what to consider if you're deciding whether to buy a vehicle now.
Israel faces new truce calls as errant killing of captives adds to concern about its wartime conduct
Israel's government faced local protests and calls for a ceasefire from some of its closest European allies on Sunday after a series of shootings, including of three hostages who were waving a white flag, added to mounting concerns about its conduct in the 10-week-old war in Gaza.
Six dead, more than 150 cases confirmed in cantaloupe salmonella outbreak: PHAC
Federal officials have confirmed a sixth Canadian death and 153 cases of salmonella in an outbreak linked to Malichita and Rudy brand cantaloupes.
6-year-old's acts of kindness make waves in St. John's, N.L.
Jackson Price has spent a lot of time this year making sandwiches, soups, hot chocolates and gift cards for vulnerable populations in St. John's, making waves in the community.
Critics caution against plan to expand medical assistance in dying to those with mental illness
Proponents of the expansion maintain that providing MAID to people with an incurable physical illness without giving the same right to those with an irremediable mental illness amounts to discrimination on the basis of a disability. Critics counter that there is insufficient evidence to predict whether or not someone will recover from a mental illness.
Canada beats U.S. 3-2 in Rivalry Series shootout
Marie-Philip Poulin scored in a shootout as Canada finally got into the win column in the women's hockey Rivalry Series with a 3-2 victory over the United States on Saturday at Progressive Auto Sales Arena in Sarnia, Ont.
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar falls and breaks hip at Los Angeles concert
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar was undergoing surgery for a broken hip Saturday after falling at a concert in Los Angeles.
Montreal
-
Quebec's electricity ambitions reopen old wounds in Newfoundland and Labrador
As Quebec prepares to ramp up electricity production to meet its ambitious economic goals, the government is trying to extend a power deal that has caused decades of resentment in Newfoundland and Labrador.
-
A bittersweet Christmas for Ukrainian refugees in Montreal
Many Ukrainians who fled the war are getting ready to spend their first Christmas in Montreal, but some say it's difficult to celebrate when they're struggling to make ends meet.
-
'Back down for good': Liberals call on Legault to reverse language rules, tuition hikes for English universities
The Francois Legault government is dividing Quebecers by forcing English universities to adopt 'harmful' new French-language rules for out-of-province students, the Official Opposition says.
London
-
75-year-old volunteer receives injuries while trying to stop alleged theft
Sarnia police are looking for a suspect involved in a theft and assault that occurred at the LCBO, Saturday.
-
JUNO Award winner wraps Christmas tour in Wingham
Serena Ryder made Wingham’s Town Hall Theatre, the last stop in her "Merry Myths" Tour, Saturday night
-
Grade 2 student turns $1 into $7,300 by selling art for charity
Coen Rier is a very focused young man, especially when he’s got a pencil or marker in his hand.
Kitchener
-
Above-seasonal temperatures postpone Chicopee season opener
Those hoping for a white Christmas this year won’t be in luck, but it’s also bad news for local skiers looking to hit the slopes.
-
Local outreach group hands out 200 winter care packages to vulnerable communities in Waterloo Region
Students of a Cambridge outreach group passed out gloves, hats, hand warmers, toiletries and food items Saturday to those experiencing homelessness in Waterloo Region.
-
Human remains found in Oxford County
OPP are investigating after human remains were discovered Saturday in Oxford County.
Northern Ontario
-
One dead in fatal ATV crash on Manitoulin Island
A 28-year-old from Espanola was killed in a single-vehicle ATV crash on Perivale Road on Manitoulin Island on Friday afternoon, provincial police say.
-
Six dead, more than 150 cases confirmed in cantaloupe salmonella outbreak: PHAC
Federal officials have confirmed a sixth Canadian death and 153 cases of salmonella in an outbreak linked to Malichita and Rudy brand cantaloupes.
-
Northern Ont. man fined $48K for damaging turtle habitat
A northern Ontario man who conducted road work without a permit has been fined $48,000 for damaging turtle habitat.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa youth facing terrorism charges in alleged plot against Jewish people: RCMP
RCMP say an Ottawa youth has been arrested and charged with terrorism-related offences that allegedly targeted Jewish people.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING Official Plan reversal from province potentially holding up some Ottawa applications
Provincial legislation that came about as a result of the Ontario Greenbelt scandal has led to at least two proposed developments in Ottawa potentially being stalled.
-
Hundreds drop by Ottawa's Taffy Lane for its Christmas display
A visit to Taffy Lane in Orléans is an Ottawa staple this time of year where inflated snowmen, a rooftop reindeer and illuminated trees light up each night of December.
Windsor
-
‘We don't turn down anybody’: Knobby’s Kids kicks off sixteenth season of free hockey
It’s once again that time of year to dust off the hockey skates for an annual tradition that gets kids playing hockey without breaking the bank.
-
Police seek person of interest in Riverside Drive arson
Windsor police are looking to identify a woman in connection to an arson earlier this month after receiving footage of her going into the home before it became engulfed in flames.
-
Maiden Lane to get its glow on for the holiday season
Downtown’s Maiden Lane will once shine bright for the holiday season.
Barrie
-
One person dead after vehicle crashes into Lake Simcoe
Provincial police are investigating a crash that killed one person after a vehicle crashed into Lake Simcoe.
-
Alleged Russian-Canadian hacker with Simcoe County ties charged while out on bail
Alleged Russian-Canadian hacker Mikhail Vasiliev faces new charges in connection to a three-year-long global ransomware investigation.
-
Alleged impaired driver charged after rolling vehicle
OPP have arrested and charged a male driver with impaired driving offences following a single-vehicle collision on Saturday.
Atlantic
-
Police locate body near vehicle belonging to missing Cape Breton man
Cape Breton police located a body in a remote area off Birch Point Road in South Cove, N.S, on Saturday.
-
N.B.’s rent bank sees over 200 applicants in first 3 days
New Brunswick’s department of social development confirms they’ve received over 200 applicants for its three-day-old rent bank program.
-
Family of missing Cape Breton man hoping for answers
The family of a Cape Breton man missing for three months is hoping for an early Christmas gift.
Calgary
-
Premier Smith on hand to launch helium purification facility north of Brooks, Alta.
A first-of-its-kind helium purification facility was officially launched Saturday.
-
Veterans in need receive holiday boost through Christmas hamper deliveries
Hundreds of Christmas hampers were delivered to southern Alberta veterans in need on Saturday.
-
‘Always encourages people’: Man who died in N.W. Calgary shed fire remembered by relative
One of the men who died in a shed fire in northwest Calgary earlier this week is being remembered by a relative as a funny and kind father.
Winnipeg
-
Police searching for suspects after teen killed in Graham Avenue stabbing
Winnipeg police are searching for suspects in the city's latest homicide.
-
‘We opened the door and it was gone’: Porch piracy problems pick up during holidays
Police and postal services are sounding the alarm over a scheme that could hijack holiday plans.
-
Police put out another call to help find missing 81-year-old
Winnipeg police are again asking for the public's help in finding a missing elderly man.
Vancouver
-
'It's just been phenomenal': B.C. non-profits facing growing demand
Some Metro Vancouver non-profits are seeing a surge in demand before the holidays that’s outpacing previous years.
-
2 dead after single-vehicle crash near Nanaimo campground
Two people are dead after a serious single-vehicle crash in a rural area in southwestern Nanaimo Saturday.
-
British Columbians spending less money this holiday season
Cutting back this holiday season is something four in 10 British Columbians say they plan on doing.
Edmonton
-
'Our people are in need': Camp trailers serve as temporary shelters at former Sands Hotel housing project
A housing and support centre at the former Sands Hotel on Fort Road is about to get a lot bigger, but some neighbours are upset about it, claiming they haven't been properly consulted.
-
'We've got a long ways to go': Local business counting on donations to stay open
A local skate park is hoping for a Christmas miracle.
-
Plan to clear central Edmonton homeless camps delayed by court injunction
A court has granted an interim injunction against the Edmonton Police Service and the City of Edmonton to stop plans to clear eight homeless camp sites next week.