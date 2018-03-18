

Joshua Freeman, CTV News Toronto





No injuries were reported after a fire broke out at a downtown hotel overnight.

Smoke was reported in the kitchen and banquet area at the Chelsea Hotel at 33 Gerrard Street at around 3:45 a.m.

Toronto Fire Services said they located a fire at the base of some stairs in a banquet area.

The fire was quickly stamped out.

Firefighters did not say what caused the blaze.