No injuries after small fire breaks out at downtown hotel
Firefighters respond to a fire at the Chelsea Hotel on Gerrard Street Sunday March 18, 2018.
Joshua Freeman, CTV News Toronto
Published Sunday, March 18, 2018 8:22AM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, March 18, 2018 8:24AM EDT
No injuries were reported after a fire broke out at a downtown hotel overnight.
Smoke was reported in the kitchen and banquet area at the Chelsea Hotel at 33 Gerrard Street at around 3:45 a.m.
Toronto Fire Services said they located a fire at the base of some stairs in a banquet area.
The fire was quickly stamped out.
Firefighters did not say what caused the blaze.