TORONTO
Toronto

    • No injuries after fire breaks out in restaurant under Etobicoke condo building

    Firefighters respond to a call at a restaurant at Lake Shore Boulevard West and Marine Parade Drive in Etobicoke Friday March 15, 2024. (Mike Nguyen /CP24) Firefighters respond to a call at a restaurant at Lake Shore Boulevard West and Marine Parade Drive in Etobicoke Friday March 15, 2024. (Mike Nguyen /CP24)
    Share

    There were no reports of injuries after a fire broke out in an Etobicoke chicken shop overnight.

    Firefighters were called to Mero’s Hot Chicken at Lake Shore Boulevard West and Marine Parade Drive shortly after 11 p.m. Thursday night after a large fire broke out inside the restaurant, which is located in the bottom of a condo building.

    Toronto Fire said the building sprinklers activated and prevented the spread of the fire. Crews were able to go in and extinguish the remaining fire.

    No one was found in the restaurant and no injuries were reported.

    Shattered glass could be seen on the sidewalk outside the restaurant. Toronto Fire said there were reports of an explosion, but they could not immediately confirm that.

    There’s no word yet on the cause of the fire.

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Why do I wake up at 3 a.m. every night?

    Now wide awake from a once peaceful slumber, you roll over to check the clock and find it’s 3 a.m. That’s the same time you woke up last night. And the night before. What's going on?

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    London

    • Pride crosswalk damaged, police looking for suspect

      Oxford County OPP are investigating in the town of Blandford-Blenheim after a vehicle was seen leaving tread marks on a pride cross walk. According to police, the incident happened on Sunday at around 6:30 p.m.

    • Stratford police on the lookout for lead-foot driver

      Stratford police are searching for a speeding driver who was clocked driving nearly 190 km/h. Police initially spotted the driver of a white Subaru sedan going around 125 km/h on Perth South Line 20 on Tuesday around 4:30 p.m.

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News