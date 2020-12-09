TORONTO -- The TTC will be breaking with tradition and will not be offering free service this New Year’s Eve.

In a message posted to social media, TTC spokesperson Stuart Green said the decision was made in order to discourage people from partying amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Given current restrictions, partying is not an appropriate thing to encourage,” he said on Twitter. “We hope everyone safely celebrates the end of 2020 by not gathering! Regular service will run.”

Toronto and Peel Region are currently under lockdown and residents have been urged not to gather with anyone outside of their households with the exceptions of work and school.

The lockdown measures, which include the closure of non-essential businesses, are active for 28-days and will either end or be extended on Dec. 21.

The TTC generally offers free evening and overnight service on New Year’s Eve in order to provide a safe way for Torontonians to travel while potentially impaired.