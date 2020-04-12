Ninth person dies at Markham long-term care home fighting COVID-19 outbreak
Markhaven Home for Seniors is shown in an undated Google Streetview image.
TORONTO -- A ninth resident at a Markham long-term care home has died following a COVID-19 outbreak at the facility.
Markham Mayor Frank Scarpitti confirmed the woman's death at Markhaven Home for Seniors in a post on Twitter on Sunday.
"Sad news this Easter Sunday, a woman, 102-year-old, has passed away at Markhaven Home for Seniors, this marks the 9th COVID-19 related death at the home," Scarpitti said in a tweet.
"Our deepest sympathies and condolences to her family and loved ones."
Previously, on Sunday April 5, an 85-year-old woman at the facility died after contracting the virus. A day later, an 80-year -old man also passed away. On Saturday, Scarpitti reported that a 83-year-old woman also died at the home.
The outbreak at the facility began on March 21 and several staff members have also tested positive since then.
Long-term care homes in Ontario have been disproportionately affected by the spread of the novel coronaivurs.
There are currently 86 outbreaks at long-term care homes in Ontario. So far, 114 long-term care home residents have died as a result of the outbreaks.