

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





#BREAKING UPDATE:

Nine people are dead and 16 others are in Toronto hospitals fighting for their lives after a van mounted a curb in the city’s Yonge and Finch area, striking “numerous pedestrians” in its path.

Toronto police say were first alerted to the area at around 1:27 p.m. after receiving a number of calls from citizens reporting a traumatic hit-and-run incident on Yonge Street between Finch Avenue and Sheppard Avenue.

Sunnybrook Hospital confirmed eight people had been admitted to their trauma centre for treatment.

The hospital says one person arrived without vital signs and was later pronounced dead. Five people remain in critical condition, one person is in serious condition and another is in fair condition.

“The patients I was dealing with, there were basically a lot of extremities fractures, that kind of thing,” Acting EMS supervisor John Flengas told reporters. “(It is) unconfirmed because we have so many patients, they have to be diagnosed, they have to be X-rayed, they have to have ultrasounds. We don’t know 100 per cent, for sure.”

North York General Hospital also confirmed that they have received a number of patients following the incident, though the exact number of victims and the severity of their injuries is not yet known.

Suspect arrested, van seized

Police later arrested one man and seized a white van during a dramatic takedown a short distance away from the initial scene.

Witnesses reported seeing a white van "crashing into everything" before being apprehended on a sidewalk on Poyntz Avenue, just south of Sheppard Avenue West.

A man was seen next to a white rental van, pointing what appeared to be a gun at police officers. Officers could be heard shouting, “get down!”

After a brief standoff, the suspect can be seen dropping whatever was in his hands as police quickly surround him and take him into custody.

Sources told former police homicide detective and CP24 crime specialist Steve Ryan that the suspect at one point was asking police to shoot him.

The front-end of the white van appeared damaged with the hood of the vehicle bent open.

Video from the CTV News Toronto helicopter showed paramedics treating several people near what appeared to be blood stains on the sidewalk.

“I turned my head and I saw the van hitting a man walking through the intersection,” one witness told CP24. “We stayed with the man to make sure he was okay… He was conscious… He hung in there. I hope he’s going to be alright.

The same witness said he saw some people “lying on the sidewalk in pools of blood.”

“I feel sick to my stomach,” he said. “What can I say… I’ve never seen anything like this before.”

Police have shut down the Yonge and Finch intersection.

The TTC says there is no service on Line 1 between Sheppard and Finch stations due to the police investigation. There will be no shuttle bus service to supplement the closure.

Cardinal Carter Academy for the Arts has also been place under a hold and secure.

Terror threat level unchanged

Ralph Goodale, Canada’s minister of public safety, says there is “no information” presently available to prompt a change in the country’s terror threat level.

“The appropriate authorities of the Government of Canada in collaboration with all of their relevant law enforcement partners are constantly assessing and reassessing the nature of risk in the country from whatever source it may come,” Goodale told reporters at an unrelated event on Monday. “If they conclude that a change is appropriate, that decision is made by the key senior officials within the Government of Canada. I think it’s important to state this – there is no information to me at the present time that would lead us to conclude that there should be a change in risk level.”

Goodale said police are working “as rapidly as possible” to identify “precisely what has taken place.”

RCMP has been made aware of the situation and working in conjunction with security officials at both the municipal and federal levels, he said.

“The Toronto police service is the lead investigative agency in this matter and I understand that as soon as they are able to comment further with information or details, that they will be making the appropriate officers available but until they are able to do that, it is not possible at this stage for us to speculate on the situation,” he said.

Earlier, Toronto Mayor John Tory said in a written statement that he’s been in touch with Chief Mark Saunders about the developing situation.

“There has been a very tragic incident at Yonge St. and Finch Ave. My thoughts are with those affected by this incident and the frontline responders who are working to help those injured,” Tory wrote.

“I have spoken to Chief Mark Saunders and my office is being updated by Toronto Fire, EMS, TTC and the acting City manager. I am on my way to Mel Lastman Square right now for an update on the situation. I have offered any and all assistance that the City can provide to police to help this investigation.”

Tory is expected to update the media this afternoon along with the deputy chief of police.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also commented about situation shortly before a session in the House of Commons.

"Obviously we're just learning about the situation in Toronto. Our hearts go out to anyone affected," Trudeau said on Monday afternoon. "We're going to obviously have more to learn and more to say in the coming hours."

Premier Kathleen Wynne also weighed in on the incident and thanked first responders for “caring for victims and witnesses.”

“My thoughts are with everyone affected,” she wrote on Twitter. “We’re following the situation closely – working with our federal and municipal partners.”

More to come…