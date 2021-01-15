TORONTO -- Nick Mantas has won the byelection for Ward 22 Scarborough-Agincourt, filling the vacant seat previously held by his previous boss Jim Karygiannis who was removed as councillor over his 2018 election campaign expenses.

With 41 of the 41 polls reporting, Mantas, who served as Karygiannis’ chief of staff, has the lead with 26.98 per cent of the vote, according to the city’s election result wesbite. He is followed by Toronto District School Board trustee Manna Wong with 25.13 per cent.

Toronto Mayor John Tory congratulated Mantas late Friday evening, saying he is looking forward to working with the councillor-elect.

"This is a crucial time for our city as we continue to face the challenge of COVID-19. I know Councillor-elect Mantas is committed to helping our efforts as a City government to confront this virus and make sure the residents and businesses of Scarborough-Agincourt get through these extremely tough times.

"I also look forward to working with Mr. Mantas on the prudent management of the City's finances and on the maintenance of strong partnerships with the other governments," Tory said in a statement.

According to his website, Mantas, who also worked as a federal constituency assistant and a policy advisor to the Senate, has lived in the neighbourhood for 20 years.

“I have worked in our community for the last 15 years, serving our community,” Mantas said in an interview with Scarborough Civic Action Network before the election.

“I’m aware of the issues of the community and try now to take the step further and work with our community and our neighbours to make Scarborough-Agincourt a better place to live, play and work.”

According to the unofficial results, more than 12,000 votes were counted on Friday, which accounts for nearly 18 per cent of the registered voters. More than 2,200 people cast their ballot in advance voting that was held last week, and more than 4,000 mail-in ballots were requested.

The byelection was called following the Supreme Court of Canada’s decision in September not to hear Karygiannis’ case, removing him permanently from his council seat. In October, councillors voted unanimously in favour of sending voters to the polls to elect a new councillor for the ward.

Twenty-seven candidates ran to replace Karygiannis in the city’s first election during a lockdown.

While at least one candidate called for the byelection to be postponed due to a provincial stay-at-home order and an emergency declaration that came into effect this week, the city said that the election was essential and would proceed as planned.

“Government services, including elections, are essential for the continuity of government. Ward 22 Scarborough-Agincourt has been without representation since September 24, 2020, and it is important that the electors are able to exercise their democratic right to vote,” the city said in a statement earlier this week.

In a tweet Friday morning shortly after the polls opened, the city said that it is “confident that the voting place health & safety measures will keep electors, candidates, scrutineers & election staff safe.”

Voters were asked to wear masks, maintain physical distance from others and follow other health measures in place at voting stations.

The city clerk will make the result official on Monday.