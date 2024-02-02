NHL All-Star weekend in Toronto: here’s what’s happening and what to expect
The 2024 National Hockey League (NHL) All-Star weekend has kicked off and it’s shaping up to be a busy one for hockey fans as festivities take over Toronto. From free events to road closures, here’s what to expect in the days ahead.
DAILY EVENTS
The NHL All-Star weekend kicked off on Thursday with free skating, the NHL Fan Fair, red carpet appearances and All-Star Thursday.
There will be events happening daily, until Sunday Feb. 4, including public ice skating and ball hockey.
On Friday and Saturday, there will be public skating with free skate rentals at Nathan Phillips Square from 7 a.m. until 10 p.m., and skaters of all ages are welcome.
NHL STREET, in partnership with RCX Sports, will operate more than 100 ball hockey games for children between the ages of six to 16 years old at the Hyundai NHL Fan Fair.
The United By Hockey Mobile Museum is returning again this season at the Hyundai NHL Fan Fair. The professionally curated exhibit gives fans the opportunity to learn about the impacts that trailblazers, change makers and business leaders have on hockey.
FRIDAY
In addition to the public skate, the Professional Women’s Hockey League will have an open practice on the Nathan Phillips Square rink. They will showcase players Renata Fast, Jocelyne Larocque, Sarah Nurse and Blayre Turnbull on Friday from 12:30 p.m. to 1:45 p.m.
Later Friday afternoon, from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m., Hockey 4 Youth will skate at the rink. Hockey 4 Youth Foundation facilitates social inclusion for newcomer and sidelined youth of all genders in its free ice hockey and T.E.A.C.H. programs.
SATURDAY
The NHL Creator Skills event will happen on Saturday, from 11:30 a.m. to 2:15 p.m., including hockey Youtuber Nasher, Zach Bell, Pavel Barber, Coach Chippy and other hockey content creators across North America. They’ll compete in a three-on-three tournament and showcase trick shots and skills.
From 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., players from the Toronto Gay Hockey Association will compete for the Pride Cup Trophy. The teams will be coached by Brian Burke, who is the executive director of the Professional Women’s Hockey League Players Association (PWHLPA), and former NHL player and Stanley Cup champion Andrew Ference. Dre Barone, the first openly gay male to officiate an AHL game, will officiate this game.
SUNDAY
The 2024 Hyundai NHL Fan Fair will end the weekend at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre South Building from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. Tickets are required.
TTC AND ROAD CLOSURES
There will be no service on TTC Line 2 between Warden and Kennedy stations for track work on Saturday and Sunday. Shuttle buses will be running, and service is expected to resume at 6 a.m. Monday morning. In addition, numerous roads are closed this weekend as part of ongoing city closures. A full list of the closures can be found here.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Many immigrants leaving Canada within years of arriving: StatCan
More than 15 per cent of immigrants decide to leave Canada either to return to their homeland or immigrate to another country within 20 years of their arrival, according to a new study.
Never have the stakes been this high for Donald Trump, analyst says
Donald Trump is well-versed at crashing and risen from the ashes; he has done this his entire professional career. Never, though, have the stakes been this high, CTV News political analyst Eric Ham writes in an opinion column.
BREAKING Canada's highest court releases decision on Ontario cabinet letters, sides with Premier Doug Ford
Canada’s top court has agreed with the Ontario government that Premier Doug Ford’s mandate letters to cabinet are exempt from freedom-of-information laws.
Groundhog Day: Furry rodents tell us if spring is around the corner
Furry forecasters across three provinces are in agreement, predicting an early spring on Groundhog Day.
What infectious disease specialists say they would never do
Although it is sometimes impossible to avoid illness, some infectious disease specialists say there are certain things they do -- and don't do -- to keep healthy.
How did a raccoon knock out power for large swaths of downtown Toronto last night?
A raccoon was behind the massive power outage that knocked out electricity to some 7,000 customers in downtown Toronto for hours Thursday night.
From overheated vacuums to exploding airbags: Here are the recalls of this week
Health Canada and Transport Canada issued recalls for several products and vehicles this week, including adjustable dumbbells, additional sexual enhancement products and overheated vacuums.
3 killed when small plane crashed and burned in Florida mobile home park
A small plane crashed into a mobile home park in Florida on Thursday, exploding and killing three people, including the pilot and two people on the ground.
Hospitalized man tells Japanese police he is a highly wanted fugitive, dies 4 days later
A man who died at a Japanese hospital this week told police before he passed away that he was one of the country's most wanted fugitives and had been on the run for nearly 50 years for being part of a radical group that carried out bombings in the 1970s, police said Friday.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Montreal
-
Body found on the street in downtown Montreal, police investigating
Montreal police are investigating after a man's body was discovered downtown near Saint Michael's Mission.
-
1 dead, 2 injured in Montreal apartment fire
One person is dead and two people are in hospital after a fire in an apartment building in Montreal's east end.
-
An early spring? Quebec's new Fred la marmotte says 'yes'
Val d'Espoir's new Fred la marmotte has predicted an spring for 2024.
London
-
Fire damages Mt. Brydges home
District Chief Mike Bedard said flames were confined to the basement of the home and there is smoke damage throughout the rest of the structure.
-
Emotional victim impact statement by young man in life-altering hit-and-run
At Jesse Bleck’s sentencing hearing Thursday at the London courthouse, Tristan Roby, who suffered life-altering injuries in a hit-and-run, addressed the court in his victim impact statement.
-
Western astronomer advises Londoners to 'head south' for coming total solar eclipse
Expect a rush to all points south for the coming solar eclipse. On Monday, April 8, the sky will go dark in some areas of southwestern Ontario.
Kitchener
-
Caribana festival coming to Kitchener
The City of Kitchener is getting its own Caribana festival.
-
Wiarton Willie predicts an early spring
Wiarton Willie did not see his shadow — predicting an early spring.
-
Prime Minister stops by Kitchener startup incubator
The Prime Minister was in Kitchener Friday to meet up with local entrepreneurs focused on social and environmental innovation.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Aerial and ground searches launched for missing Sudbury politician
Greater Sudbury residents are being asked to stay away from McCharles Lake Road and Panache Lake Road areas west of Lively on Friday as police deploy both aerial and ground searches for city councillor Michael Vagnini, who has been missing since Saturday.
-
Municipal strike in northern Ont. turns nasty
Contract negations are continuing in Black-River Matheson, where a labour dispute involving municipal workers has been heated, with insults thrown and even the laying of criminal charges.
-
Groundhog Day: Furry rodents tell us if spring is around the corner
Furry forecasters across three provinces are in agreement, predicting an early spring on Groundhog Day.
Ottawa
-
Will cold temperatures in Ottawa this weekend allow the Rideau Canal Skateway to reopen?
Cold temperatures are set to return to Ottawa for the opening weekend of Winterlude, but it's unclear whether it's enough to allow for the reopening of the Rideau Canal Skateway.
-
What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: Feb 2-4
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec this weekend.
-
Retired truck driver, 71, wins LOTTO 6/49 second prize in Napanee, Ont.
A retired Napanee, Ont. truck driver is over $67, 000 richer after winning the LOTTO 6/49 second prize in the Dec. 30, 2023 draw.
Windsor
-
Thousands of dollars handed over in Tecumseh scam
OPP are warning the public to be vigilant and to verify information after multiple reports about an emergency scam targeting victims for thousands of dollars.
-
WRH eyeing next week to lift code grey following cyberattack
Windsor Regional Hospital is on the road to recovery following last year’s cyberattack. It's been more than three months since the ransomware attack was revealed.
-
Look familiar? Essex County OPP want to identify this person
Essex County OPP are looking to identify a person of interest in relation to an investigation at a business on Lesperance Road Tecumseh.
Barrie
-
One person seriously injured in 'targeted assault' at Orillia home
Provincial police in Orillia are investigating what they are calling a targeted incident that sent one person to the hospital.
-
Two more pedestrians struck on Barrie roads
In just over 36 hours, Barrie Police Service has responded to five collisions involving pedestrians.
-
Coroner's office investigates disturbing incident on First Nation land
Neyaashiinigmiing Police Service is investigating a disturbing incident at a residence located on the Chippewas of Nawash Unceded First Nation.
Atlantic
-
N.B. premier announces changes to cabinet after two ministers resign
New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs revealed changes to his cabinet Friday morning after two ministers announced they are leaving.
-
Shubenacadie Sam predicts an early spring on Groundhog Day
Nova Scotia's Shubenacadie Sam made her annual Groundhog Day prediction Friday morning and said Maritimers can expect an early spring.
-
Calgary
-
'A direct attack': Alberta's trans health lead protests new guidelines
Some doctors say the Alberta government is ignoring science and doesn't understand the journey trans youth go through with its newest policy proposals.
-
Smith's gender regulations could create contradictions for sports organizations
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says her government's rules regarding children and their gender identity are expected to protect the integrity of sports by clamping down on where transgender female athletes can compete.
-
Alberta premier's policy changes around trans youth could be harmful: doctors
Doctors are criticizing Alberta Premier Danielle Smith for her medically "false" statements about transgender youth care and gender reassignment surgery, saying her plan risks harming the vulnerable group.
Winnipeg
-
It's Groundhog Day! Did Manitoba Merv see his shadow?
It's groundhog day, but Manitoba's local celebrity groundhog Merv didn't bring good news to the province.
-
Pride flag ripped from Winnipeg home, left torn and burned on front step
The Winnipeg police major crimes unit is investigating after a Pride flag, affixed to the entrance of a Transcona home since September, was ripped down, torn up and burned.
-
From Scandals to The Pal, a look back at storied Winnipeg bars and clubs that have come and gone
This week's closure of the Good Will Social Club inspired CTV News Winnipeg to take a look at some of the many bars and nightclubs that have come and gone over the decades, and the sometimes faded memories they left behind.
Vancouver
-
B.C.'s health minister supports federal government's delay of MAID expansion
B.C.'s health minister says he supports the Canadian government's decision to delay expansion for medical assistance in dying, or MAID, until 2027.
-
Oak Street Bridge encampment told to leave or face possible arrest
The residents of a homeless encampment on the edge of South Vancouver near the Oak street Bridge have been warned to leave.
-
B.C.'s chief coroner gives government C- on handling of toxic drug crisis
Lisa Lapointe is down to her last few days as B.C.'s chief coroner, a role she’s held for 13 years, dealing with thousands of deaths in the province.
Edmonton
-
Alberta premier's policy changes around trans youth could be harmful: doctors
Doctors are criticizing Alberta Premier Danielle Smith for her medically "false" statements about transgender youth care and gender reassignment surgery, saying her plan risks harming the vulnerable group.
-
Repairs completed at Edmonton water treatment plant, mandatory water ban remains
Epcor crews have completed the repairs on the pumping system at the E.L. Smith water treatment plant, but the company says the mandatory non-essential water use ban remains in place.
-
Many immigrants leaving Canada within years of arriving: StatCan
More than 15 per cent of immigrants decide to leave Canada either to return to their homeland or immigrate to another country within 20 years of their arrival, according to a new study.