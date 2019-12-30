TORONTO -- As 2019 draws to a close, Torontonians looking to ring in the new year Tuesday night are in for a treat at Nathan Philips Square.

The free-admission event will feature DJ skating parties, live musical performances and of course, a massive fireworks show at midnight.

Here’s what you need to know:

Schedule

The party gets started at 9 p.m. with a DJ set hosted by Nana Zen where guests are invited to dance or skate.

The FireGuy is on at 9:30 p.m. where he’ll be juggling, eating fire and spinning LED light wands—all while on skates.

At 10 p.m., Juno-nominated cellist Cris Derksen will take the stage blending her traditional and contemporary roots to perform “genre-defying music”.

#NYEatNPS is back this year! Visit @npstoronto on New Year's Eve for an unforgettable night of skating, fireworks & live performances by the talented Cris Derksen, @7NGold, @zakiibrahim & Fireguy! Festivities start at 9 pm. Check out the full schedule: https://t.co/RaC4Db0XGM. pic.twitter.com/Ej4AGb70ir — Special Events T.O. (@specialeventsTO) December 10, 2019

Just after 11 p.m. Zaki Ibrahim will be performing retro R&B music into the last minutes of the decade.

At 12 a.m., a fireworks display by pyrotechnic specialist Group Fiatlux Ampleman will light up the sky.

Public Transportation

Nathan Phillips Square is located at 100 Queen Street West and is pretty easy to get to by public transportation. A short walk from either Queen Station or Osgoode Station on the TTC’s Yonge-University Line will get you there. Also, the TTC is free from 7 p.m. Tuesday until 7 a.m. Wednesday.

Making plans for #NYE? Don’t forget about safe transportation! Take the TTC for free between 7 p.m. on NYE and 7 a.m. on New Year’s Day courtesy of @CorbySW Have fun and stay safe! #CorbySafeRides — TTC Service Alerts (@TTCnotices) December 30, 2019

If you’re taking GO Transit, get off at Union Station, walk north on Bay Street to Queen Street and you have arrived.

Parking & Road Closures

Due to the large volume of visitors the city is expecting, a number of streets in the area will be closed starting at 5 p.m. Tuesday and reopening at 2 a.m. on Jan. 1 2020:

Queen Street from Yonge Street to University Avenue

Bay Street from Dundas Street West to Richmond Street West

Elizabeth Street from Foster Place to Hagerman Street

Hagerman Street from Elizabeth Street to Bay Street

Albert Street from James Street to Bay Street

York Street from Queen Street West and Richmond Street West

James Street from Queen Street West to Albert Street

Limited parking will be available on University Avenue.

Other events happening in the city

The Royal Ontario Museum will host its New Year’s Eve bash where guests can party alongside prehistoric fossils and live bands all while counting down to the new year.

The city of Mississauga will host a party at Celebration Square from 8 p.m. to midnight where there will be food trucks, live musical performances and fireworks.

Brampton residents will also be able to take in the New Year’s Eve excitement at Garden Square beginning at 6:30 p.m.