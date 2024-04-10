New Ontario housing bill to eliminate parking requirements near transit
The Ontario government announced a slew of “targeted” housing changes on Wednesday that would allow developers to provide fewer parking spaces for buildings near rapid transit while exempting public post-secondary institutions from planning laws.
Developers are currently required by law to provide a certain number of parking spaces per resident but the government is seeking to eliminate those minimums for new builds near transit stations and highly trafficked transit areas such as subways, rail lines and rapid bus stations. This will allow builders to decide how much parking to create based on market needs.
The legislation will also reverse some earlier changes the Doug Ford government made in terms of development fees.
- Download our app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates right to your inbox
The legislation, titled the “Cutting Red Tape to Build More Homes Act,” was tabled Wednesday afternoon by Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing Paul Calandra.
In a statement, Calandra said the measures “recognize the struggles” of municipal partners and aims to remove obstacles to building housing.
“We’re not going to micromanage and dictate a one size-fits-all approach across the province,” the minister said.
“Municipalities know their communities best – they know where it makes sense to build homes. That’s why we’re supporting them by giving them the funding and tools they need to build much-needed infrastructure and more housing, of all types.”
The new legislation will prioritize ready-to-go housing projects and streamline approvals for student housing and laneway residential units.
Part of the plan includes exempting publicly-assisted colleges from the Planning Act, allowing them to avoid application fees and build higher density student residences.
The exemptions would apply to both university or college campuses as well as any other land the post-secondary institution owns.
The changes come a day after Calandra confirmed the government was looking at including student housing within its tally of new homes as it works towards building 1.5 million units.
There will also be changes to the planning act that would eliminate “practical barriers” to the creation of laneway, basement and garden suites. These decisions will be made by a new regulation-making authority and could include changing the number of bedrooms allowed per lot as well as the maximum lot coverage.
The government is seeking to eliminate parking minimums for new builds near transit stations and highly trafficked transit areas such as subways, rail lines and rapid bus stations. This will allow builders to decide how much parking to create based on market needs.
Officials argue this could reduce construction costs to the tune of about $2,000 to $100,000 per parking space that isn’t needed.
The legislation also backtracks on some changes the government has made to development fees. The province implemented a phased-in discount and exemption for certain housing such as duplexes, as well as affordable housing and inclusionary zoning units. It was also reduced significantly for family-sixed units.
Development charges are collected by cities to help pay for the cost of municipal services or impacted infrastructure such as roads and transit. Following the previous legislation, municipalities warned that it would cost them millions in housing infrastructure.
Officials say that the new changes will result in further revenue for municipalities.
“We have listened to our municipal partners and we are moving forward in a way that is much more cooperative to address the financial needs they addressed,” Calandra told reporters in the afternoon, adding that this fulfills his province to make municipalities ”whole.”
Development charges will remain frozen for those building affordable housing however the timeline for obtaining a building permit and benefiting from the freeze has been reduced from two years to eight months.
‘Use it or lose it’
The Ford government promised to implement a ‘use it or lose it’ policy last year in an effort to double down on approved projects and get shovels in the ground. It is included in Wednesday’s legislation.
The policy would expand the scope of “lapsing provisions,” which would allow development housing approvals to expire if certain conditions are not met.
For pre-1995 subdivision approvals, a three-year timeframe for conditions to be met will be established.
The province will require a lapsing condition on new draft subdivision and condominium approvals, and will establish a universal guideline for municipalities the ability to apply those conditions on new and previous site plan applications.
Officials say that seven municipalities reported 70,000 units remained inactive for at least two years.
Municipalities will be given the ability to reallocate infrastructure such as water and wastewater servicing to other projects that have the need.
Officials noted that municipalities already have the authority to establish provisions, and that this policy is just streamlining the process.
Building codes and red tape
Building codes will be adjusted to allow for 18-story mass timber buildings and the government will consult on allowing single-existing staircases in small residential buildings. The government says this could help promote greater density.
Third-party appeals for official plans and zoning by-laws will be restricted to “key participants” in an effort to reduce costs and delays.
These participants include applicants, public bodies, First Nations and utility providers.
The government anticipates that by eliminating some of these third-party appeals it can speed up approvals for applications by up to 18 months.
Ontario will also create a regulation-making authority to exempt standardized housing designs from certain sections of the Planning Act. These “standardized housing designs” have yet to be made and work in conjunction with the federal government’s promised “catalogue” that will support higher-density construction.
“We have a good opportunity here to work with them and help streamline,” Calandra said.
The province has said the designs will likely encompass a variety of types of homes, including modular housing.
There are multiple other proposals within the bill to help streamline processes, such as a new “go-forward framework” for minister’s zoning orders.
The new process will require the basic details to be open for consultation through the environmental registry.
‘Random grab-bag’
Opposition parties argued the bill introduces a “random grab-bag of small-ball measures” that could have been put in place years ago.
“This bill will not get the job done,” Liberal Leader Bonnie Crombie said in a statement.
NDP Leader Marit Stiles called the bill “weak” and said it lacked a bold vision.
“The government continues to ignore top recommendations of its own Housing Affordability Task Force, including legalizing fourplexes and four-storey multiplexes in all neighbourhoods as of right,” Stiles said, noting that it also includes yet another policy reversal from the Ford government.
“What’s also missing: real rent control and government investment in non-market housing, without which the housing affordability crisis will continue."
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
WATCH LIVE Justin Trudeau testifying at public inquiry into foreign interference in Canada's elections
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is testifying before the national public inquiry into foreign interference in Canada's electoral processes, following a day of testimony from top cabinet ministers about allegations of meddling in the 2019 and 2021 federal elections.
developing Multiple people reported injured after a shooting in West Philadelphia
Multiple people were reported injured during a Wednesday shooting in West Philadelphia, a law enforcement official told CNN. Police believe two groups exchanged gunfire on the street.
Sask. man finds US$4,200 in counterfeit bills in his mailbox
Checking your mail is usually a pretty mundane activity. However, one Regina man got quite the surprise when an envelope full of thousands of dollars of counterfeit U.S. currency appeared in his mailbox.
These are the factors the Bank of Canada says it considered in latest interest rate decision
The Bank of Canada held its policy rate at five per cent on Wednesday, saying it needs to see a sustained decline in inflation before rate cuts can begin.
Quebec teacher fired after taking leave to be on 'Survivor' reality TV series
A school teacher who took part in the Quebec version of the Survivor reality TV show took time off work to be a contestant is now out of a job.
Your work schedule as a young adult may harm your health decades later, study finds
The hours you work earlier in life may be associated with worse health years later, a new study has found.
'I'm not paying it': Family furious over $400/day hospital fine for not moving to LTC
A few weeks ago, Michele Campeau faced what seemed like an impossible decision: move her mom from a hospital bed to a long-term care home the family hated or pay $400 a day to remain at the health-care facility.
NDP says carbon price is not 'be-all, end-all' of climate policy, backs Tory motion
The New Democrats say they will support a Conservative motion that calls on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to defend his carbon pricing policy in a televised "emergency meeting" with the country's premiers.
The U.S. is asking states to be ready with testing for avian flu. What is Canada doing?
As the United States calls for nationwide plans to quickly test and treat humans during an outbreak of bird flu, Canada says it has similar measures available to monitor and detect the virus.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Montreal
-
Quebec teacher fired after taking leave to be on 'Survivor' reality TV series
A school teacher who took part in the Quebec version of the Survivor reality TV show took time off work to be a contestant is now out of a job.
-
Quebec Superior Court judge authorizes QMJHL hazing class-action lawsuit
Quebec Superior Court has authorized a class-action lawsuit against the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League and its teams over alleged hazing abuse.
-
New security plan for Montreal metro amid rise in mental health and addictions issues
Montreal's transit corporation is concentrating security personnel in certain metro stations amid what officials say has been a rise in the number of people with mental health or addiction issues in the network.
Ottawa
-
Ontario truck driver facing 14 charges, including cocaine possession on Hwy. 417
An Ontario truck driver is facing 14 charges on various infractions, including possession of cocaine and driving on a suspended licence.
-
30 cats, owner living in 'unsafe condition' in eastern Ontario, OPP say
The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) says around 30 cats and their owner are being relocated to a safe place after finding them living in an “unsafe condition” inside a home in Champlain Township.
-
Mandarin Ogilvie set to close after 36 years in business
The Mandarin Ogilvie restaurant is set to close its doors this spring, after 36 years of serving customers in Ottawa's east end.
Northern Ontario
-
MPPs to debate bill declaring intimate partner violence an epidemic
A bill to declare intimate partner violence an epidemic is to be debated at Queen’s Park late Wednesday. According to the Ontario NDP, 200 advocates will fill the gallery to press Doug Ford’s conservative government to act.
-
Sudbury police looking for man wanted for intimate partner violence
A 33-year-old man is wanted by Sudbury police for criminal charges involving intimate partner violence.
-
Despite errors, court upholds acquittal of North Bay man charged with assaulting police
Despite finding errors in the trial judge’s conclusions, an Ontario appeals court has upheld the acquittal of a North Bay man who was charged with assaulting a police officer.
Kitchener
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Man airlifted after fall in Wilmot
Ornge air ambulance says a man in his 30s has been airlifted to hospital after a fall in Wilmot Township.
-
Fighting for change: Bradley Pogue’s mother petitions for parole reform
Five years after the death of Bradley Pogue, his mother shares how the tragedy has impacted her life and what she's doing to help other victims of violent crime.
-
Three retirees from Kitchener-Waterloo split $1M lotto prize
Three men from Waterloo Region, who have been playing the lottery together for 42 years, have finally won big.
London
-
Both drivers charged following fatal Huron County crash
A two-vehicle crash that killed a 45-year-old passenger has resulted in impaired driving charges for the drivers of both vehicles involved.
-
Court addresses former World Junior hockey players' sexual assault case
The sexual assault case against five former Canadian World Junior hockey players was addressed briefly in court Tuesday.
-
Thousands in London, Ont. come together for Eid al-Fitr
It is a special time for Muslims here at home and around the world, as Eid al-Fitr marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan. Friends, families and faith leaders in London’s Muslim community gathered at the BMO Centre for prayers and celebration Wednesday.
Windsor
-
$18,000 in drugs seized from east Windsor home
Windsor police have arrested a 35-year-old man and seized over $18,000 in illicit drugs in east Windsor.
-
Two separate shooting incidents under investigation
Windsor police are asking for the public’s help after two separate shooting incidents.
-
252 charges handed out in Essex County OPP Easter weekend traffic blitz
Essex County OPP officers had a busy Easter long weekend on the road that resulted in 252 charges for drivers.
Barrie
-
Tanker truck goes up in flames on highway 11
Firefighters battled a blaze with heavy smoke Tuesday night after a tanker truck went up in flames on Highway 11 in Bracebridge.
-
Students sent home early after fire breaks out in Barrie high school
Students at St. Joseph's Catholic High School in Barrie were sent home and given the day off on Wednesday after the fire alarm sounded.
-
Transport truck rollover closes 12th Line in New Tecumseth
Police closed a section of the 12th Line in New Tecumseth on Wednesday after a transport truck collision.
Winnipeg
-
Four men arrested in southern Manitoba for child pornography charges
The Manitoba RCMP has made four arrests and taken three kids out of unsafe situations following a child exploitation investigation last month.
-
Bike Winnipeg calling for Russ Wyatt to be removed from city committee following 'offensive' comments
A local organization is calling on a Winnipeg councillor to be removed from the public works committee following comments made at a meeting on Tuesday.
-
Winnipeg ready for another year of Whiteout Street Parties outside Canada Life Centre
The Whiteout Street Parties will be coming back to Winnipeg when the Winnipeg Jets start their quest for the Stanley Cup during the 2024 NHL Playoffs.
Atlantic
-
April rain, showers return to the Maritimes
The ridge of high pressure that favoured the Maritimes with mostly clear and excellent viewing conditions for the solar eclipse at the start of the week is starting to shift east.
-
Dartmouth, N.S., walk-in medical clinic to close
When Cathy Seale read the notice posted on the door, announcing the Tacoma Family Medicine Walk-in Clinic in Dartmouth, N.S., would close beginning Monday, her reaction was one of sadness.
-
SiRT looking for SUV driver following fatal February crash in Hammonds Plains, N.S.
Nova Scotia’s Serious Incident Response Team (SiRT) says it is looking for the driver of a dark-coloured SUV following a fatal crash in Hammons Plains two months ago.
N.L.
-
Unique photo exhibit put cameras in the hands of survivors of domestic and sexual violence
A unique photo exhibit is putting cameras into the hands of survivors of domestic and sexual violence in Newfoundland and Labrador.
-
Controversial wind-powered hydrogen project gets final approval in Newfoundland
A controversial wind-powered hydrogen development proposed for the west coast of Newfoundland has cleared its last hurdle with the provincial government.
-
Dentist who let officer extract teeth from N.L. inmate granted absolute discharge
A dental surgeon who allowed a correctional officer to extract four teeth from a sedated inmate in central Newfoundland was granted an absolute discharge by a Supreme Court judge on Tuesday.
Edmonton
-
Mosquito activity expected to be low during dry spring: city
A dry spring so far means mosquito activity will be low in Edmonton for now, a city expert says.
-
Rundle Park Golf Course opens Wednesday, Victoria and Riverside to open later
Golf courses owned by the City of Edmonton are beginning to open as temperatures warm up and snow melts.
-
Knives shouldn't be for sale in convenience stores, community group and police argue
Edmonton city councillors have agreed to explore ways to stop convenience and corner stores from selling legal knives.
Calgary
-
Calgary man charged in McKenzie Towne murder was victim’s tenant: police
A Calgary man has been charged with murder following a homicide in McKenzie Towne earlier this week.
-
Bermuda Shorts Day party closes street, draws police to frustration of neighbours
A series of connected parties prompted police to close a block of a residential street Tuesday as students celebrated the last day of classes.
-
Calgary police seek missing seniors last spotted in Monterey Park
Calgary police are hoping to locate two seniors who went missing from Monterey Park on Wednesday morning.
Regina
-
Sask. man finds US$4,200 in counterfeit bills in his mailbox
Checking your mail is usually a pretty mundane activity. However, one Regina man got quite the surprise when an envelope full of thousands of dollars of counterfeit U.S. currency appeared in his mailbox.
-
'I wanted to find my daughter': Sask. mother testifies in case against ex-husband accused in abduction
The ex-wife of a Saskatchewan man accused of abducting the couple's child in late 2021 to keep her from getting a COVID-19 vaccine testified at Regina's Court of King's Bench Tuesday as the trial entered its second day of proceedings.
-
Sask. premier willing to attend televised meeting over carbon tax
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe says he is willing to attend a televised meeting with his provincial counterparts and Justin Trudeau to discuss impacts of the federal carbon tax and its latest increase.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon firefighters battle grass fire after controlled burn spreads
Saskatoon firefighters continue to monitor the scene after a controlled burn sparked a wild grass fire southeast of the city.
-
Black cart swap begins next week in Saskatoon
Saskatoon residents who requested a smaller black garbage cart by March 1 can expect delivery between April 15 and June 15.
-
'I'm really struggling': Parents paying the cost of Sask. teacher job action
With teachers moving to step up job action, some parents and caregivers are feeling the pressure and a financial pinch from the lack of lunch-hour supervision.
Vancouver
-
B.C.'s average snowpack for April lowest in more than 50 years
B.C.'s average snowpack is the lowest it's been in more than 50 years, the latest snow conditions and water supply bulletin released Wednesday says.
-
Police share video of distracted North Vancouver driver taking 15 seconds to notice them
Police in North Vancouver called out a distracted driver on social media Wednesday morning, posting video of a recent traffic stop in which the person behind the wheel took a full 15 seconds to notice an officer outside their window.
-
'Chill' marmot takes up residence in busy North Vancouver neighbourhood
He might not be from around these parts, but that hasn't stopped a certain rotund little fellow from making a home for himself in North Vancouver's Lower Lonsdale neighbourhood.
Vancouver Island
-
Man dead, suspect at large after stabbing in Victoria
One man is dead and a suspect remains at large after a stabbing near downtown Victoria on Tuesday night.
-
B.C. makes it easier to salvage timber damaged by wildfires
The B.C. government says it's making it easier for forestry companies to salvage timber damaged by wildfires.
-
B.C. nurses union says patients and staff at Vancouver Island hospitals exposed to harmful illicit drugs
The BC Nurses' Union says patients and staff at Vancouver Island hospitals are often exposed to harmful illegal drugs being consumed by some patients during their stay.