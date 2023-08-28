New charges placed on Ontario man accused of selling self harm products linked to over 100 deaths

Editor’s note: If you or anyone you know is struggling with mental health there are a number of ways to get help, including by calling Talk Suicide Canada at 1-833-456-4566. A list of local crisis centres is also available here.

The man accused of selling sodium nitrite and other dangerous materials to people at risk of suicide is facing a dozen new charges, investigators confirm.

Kenneth Law, who was previously charged with two counts of counselling or aiding suicide in Peel Region, is now facing 12 new charges in connection with the death of others in regions across Ontario.

Police say the new charges involved four deaths in Toronto, three in York Region, one in Durham Region, one in London, Ont., one in Thunder Bay, one in Waterloo, and an additional death in Peel Region.

At a news conference at Peel Regional Police headquarters on Tuesday, police told reporters that the victims range in age from 16 to 36.

The update comes just days after officials in the United Kingdom confirmed that 272 people had ordered products that could be used for self-harm from Canadian websites, and of those individuals, 88 had died.

In a statement, the National Crime Agency (NCA) in the U.K. said the ongoing police investigation in Canada would not include cases in Britain.

“In consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service, the NCA has taken the decision to conduct an investigation into potential criminal offences committed in the U.K. This operation is underway,” read a statement emailed to CP24.com on Friday.

At Tuesday’s news conference, York Regional Police Insp. Simon James, who is leading the multi-jurisdictional case, said officers are in regular communication with police agencies outside the country.

“Our team is focusing on Ontario charges, however we are communicating and sharing info with police services all over the world,” James said.

The Ontario investigation includes 11 police services from across the province.

Kenneth Law charged in connection with distribution of sodium nitrite in the GTA. (Peel Regional Police)Investigators said they believe Law may have sent upwards of 1,200 packages containing instruments for suicide to as many as 40 countries. Police confirmed that 160 of those packages were sent to Canadian addresses.

In addition to sodium nitrite, websites associated with Law also appeared to sell rubber tubing, gas masks and other dangerous materials which can be used for suicide, and phone consultations with Law were also advertised on the sites, police have said.