

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





A new one-million square foot Amazon facility will bring more than 600 full-time jobs to Scarborough.

“We’re excited to welcome Amazon’s first fulfillment centre in the City of Toronto and the more than 600 new, good jobs that will be created in Scarborough,” Toronto Mayor John Tory said as the announcement was made on Monday.

Tory added that the announcement follows Amazon’s trend of investing in Toronto’s workforce.

This new facility in Scarborough, in addition to @Amazon’s growing Tech Hub in our city's downtown, shows that Amazon is continuing to invest in Toronto and the incredible workforce we have here. https://t.co/H7qHms2RwN — John Tory (@JohnTory) September 23, 2019

The facility is Amazon’s 12th fulfillment centre in Canada, and seventh in the province of Ontario.

Premier Doug Ford said “business is booming in Ontario” and this announcement follows suit.



Ontario Premier Doug Ford speaks at Amazon's new office in Toronto on December 18, 2018. (The Canadian Press / Nathan Denette)

“We welcome Amazon’s continued investment in our province, and we will continue to make Ontario the best place for businesses to invest, grow and create jobs for people.”

Along with the new facility in Scarborough and the pre-existing centres across the province, Amazon has two tech hub locations in Toronto.



An employee works the front reception at the Amazon office in downtown Toronto on Dec. 18, 2018. (The Canadian Press / Nathan Denette)

“We’re excited about our growth in Toronto, which gives us the opportunity to better serve our customers in the region,” Amazon’s Vibhore Arora said.

“The Greater Toronto Area has a talented workforce.”

Toronto was on the short list to host the company’s next headquarters, but lost out to New York City and Arlington, Va.