

Chris Fox, CTV Toronto





Amazon has included Toronto on a short list of cities that are under consideration to host its second headquarters.

The Seattle-based technology company released the list of 20 bids that will advance to the next stage in its selection process on Thursday and Toronto is the only Canadian city to make the cut.

The list includes large cities such as Chicago, Boston, New York, Washington and Los Angeles and smaller centres like Columbus, OH and Raleigh, NC.

A total of 238 communities responded to Amazon’s request for proposals.

“Amazon evaluated each of the proposals based on the criteria outlined in the RFP to create the list of 20 HQ2 candidates that will continue in the selection process,” the company said in a statement. “In the coming months, Amazon will work with each of the candidate locations to dive deeper into their proposals, request additional information, and evaluate the feasibility of a future partnership that can accommodate the company’s hiring plans as well as benefit its employees and the local community.”

Amazon has previously said that its second headquarters, dubbed “HQ2,” will be equal to its Seattle base of operations in scale and eventually lead to the creation of 50,000 high-paying jobs.

The company has indicated that it will require 500,000 square feet in building space by 2019 in order to accommodate HQ2 and up to eight million square feet in space by 2027.

In advocating for Toronto’s bid this past fall, Mayor John Tory said that the city offers the “deepest talent pool,” “a diversity that’s second to none” and “fabulous educational institutions.”

Tory has said that downtown Toronto is already home to a number of existing buildings that could accommodate Amazon’s headquarters right now. He has also said that there are plans for the development of 18 million square feet of new space that could be delivered between 2019 and 2026.

“They want to establish a meaningful and substantial new campus in a place that is some distance away from Seattle. Where they have a rich pool of talent, which we have, a great quality of life, which we have and great universities of their own, which we have,” Tory told CP24 in October.

The Toronto region’s bid was prepared by Toronto Global, which is a government-funded agency tasked with attracting global investment to Toronto and the GTA.