TORONTO -- Emergency crews say a quick-thinking neighbour with a ladder was able to rescue two children from a burning home in Newmarket, Ont. prior to their arrival on Monday morning.

York Regional Police say that after 5 a.m. Monday they were called to 1092 Warby Trail, near Leslie Street for a house fire.

Police said that prior to their arrival, a neighbour hoisted a ladder alongside the home and rescued two children.

A witness who identified himself as John told CTV News Toronto that two adults and two children were huddled on a small second floor balcony at the front of the home when the neighbour brought the ladder to them and let them climb down.

“These people were lucky because I don’t think they could have gotten out from the front (door),” he said.

The good Samaritan then left the scene to go to work.

No one was injured in the blaze.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.