TORONTO -- A Toronto mosque has been attacked for the sixth time in three months, and the city’s Muslim community is urgently calling on officials to take the matter more seriously.

Toronto police say the latest incident happened at the mosque’s Adelaide Street East location on Aug. 16, resulting in broken windows.

The Muslims Association of Canada says its Toronto Masjid, which is comprised of two locations in the city’s downtown, says its facilities have now been targeted in six separate incidents since June, resulting in broken windows, break-in attempts and racist graffiti.

“The broken windows from the last incident were just fixed and now they are again to be repaired for the third time in a 21 day period,” the association said in a news release on Tuesday.

Masjid Toronto has been subject to a sixth attack in 3 months. We call on Interim @jamesramertps and @TPSOperations to address these attacks and further investigate these hate incidents and Islamophobic acts towards our community.https://t.co/fLV1Vr5Jsr pic.twitter.com/u453hcxQwB — Muslim Association of Canada (MAC) (@MACNational) August 17, 2020

“These incidents are now occurring at a frightening rate and we cannot accept to wait any longer for police action.”

Police made an arrest in connection with one of the incidents at Masjid Toronto, but continue to investigate the others. Police have said that none of the incidents are considered hate-motivated at this time.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford commented on the matter Tuesday, saying that he was “horrified” to learn about another attack on the mosque.

“This is the sixth incident in three months – it must end,” he wrote. “There’s no place for these disgusting actions and behaviour. We will find who’s responsible and get justice for all those affected.”

The National Council of Canadian Muslims, a human rights and civil liberties group, has said that it finds the Toronto police’s response “inadequate.”

“Having a mosque attacked with such regularity and consistency suggests a systemic pattern and intent,” Mustafa Farooq, the organization’s CEO, said in a statement.

“We are therefore concerned by the fact that Toronto Police Service has already ruled out hate as a motive after only arresting one of the perpetrators.”

CTV News Toronto has reached out to the Toronto Police Service but has not heard back yet about the organization’s concerns.

In its news release, The Muslim Association of Canada said the attacks are trying to intimidate the Muslim community, and officials need to ensure they do not happen again.

City Councillor Kristyn Wong-Tam also released a statement on Tuesday, condemning the attacks and saying she felt angered and saddened.

“I stand in solidarity with the Muslim community and condemn these Islamophobic acts against Masjid Toronto,” she said. “We must stand together against all forms of racism and bigotry.”