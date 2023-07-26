Police dog killed, suspect injured in officer-involved shooting in Toronto

The Special Investigations Unit is at the scene of a police-involved shooting on Tuesday night that left a suspect wounded and a Toronto Police Service dog dead. (Mike Nguyen/ CP24) The Special Investigations Unit is at the scene of a police-involved shooting on Tuesday night that left a suspect wounded and a Toronto Police Service dog dead. (Mike Nguyen/ CP24)

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton