

Codi Wilson , CTV News Toronto





Charges have been laid against a 23-year-old man after four people were found dead inside a Markham home over the weekend.

Officers were called to a home on Castlemore Avenue shortly before 3 p.m. on Sunday for a report of multiple injuries at a residence in the area.

When police arrived, a man met officers at the front door of the house and four people were subsequently found dead inside.

Investigators have not publicly identified the four people found dead in the home or said if the suspect knew any of the victims.

Police have also not said how the victims were killed.

Menhaz Zaman is facing four charges of first-degree murder in connection with the case.

On Sunday night, homicide detectives, a coroner, and forensic officers were all on scene.

"They've got a long job ahead of them," Const. Andy Pattenden told reporters. "This is quite a scene inside this residence."

Police said they are not searching for any additional suspects.

A man, who identified himself only as Rafiq, said he lives in the neighbourhood and has known the victims for more than a decade.

He said they are all members of the same family.

“Last Friday, the family went to Bluffer’s Park for a picnic… and they had a good time there,” he said.

“This is a wonderful family. This is a loving, caring father. (It is) unbelievable that this has happened to this family.”

Police are urging anyone with information about the case to contact the homicide unit.