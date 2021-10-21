TORONTO -- Toronto residents planning to travel using the Toronto Transit Commission’s (TTC) Line 1 this weekend might need to give themselves extra time, as there will be no subway service between Finch and St. Clair stations.

A notice issued by the TTC says the closures will take place “to accommodate work on the Eglinton Crosstown Light Rail Transit (LRT) construction project.”

Shuttle buses will operate along the route to ensure that travellers can still make it to their destination.

Line 1: This weekend, there will be no subway service between Finch and St Clair stations due to work on the Eglinton Crosstown LRT and maintenance. Shuttle buses will run. Visit https://t.co/JQObTkLkfy for more information. pic.twitter.com/J1LlAgS3zl — TTC Service Alerts (@TTCnotices) October 22, 2021

The affected stations, excluding North York Centre Station, will remain open for the public to load their PRESTO cards or purchase PRESTO tickets. North York Centre Station will be closed, according to the TTC.

The entrance to York Mills Station near Old York Mills Road will be closed. The automatic entrances to Lawrence Station, at Ranleigh Avenue and Bedfrord Park Avenue will also be closed

Construction on the 19-kilometre Eglinton Crosstown LRT began a decade ago, in 2011.

This month, teams plan to test the trains with the hope the line will be ready for passenger travel in the later part of 2022.

With files from CTV New Toronto's Beth Macdonell.