Multiple people injured after early morning shooting in Scarborough

Multiple people have been injured after an early morning shooting in Scarborough.

According to police, five suspects broke into a commercial unit near Midland Avenue and Highway 401 around 1:30 a.m. The occupants were robbed and shots were fired, police say.

Multiple victims reportedly made their way to hospital following the incident. Police say they all suffered from gunshot wounds.

According to Toronto paramedics, at least one person was transferred to a trauma centre with serious injuries.

The other victims were treated at a local hospital, paramedics added.

Police have not confirmed how many victims there were following the shooting or the extent of their individual injuries.

This is a developing news story. More to come.