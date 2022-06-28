Multiple people injured after early morning shooting in Scarborough
Multiple people injured after early morning shooting in Scarborough
Multiple people have been injured after an early morning shooting in Scarborough.
According to police, five suspects broke into a commercial unit near Midland Avenue and Highway 401 around 1:30 a.m. The occupants were robbed and shots were fired, police say.
Multiple victims reportedly made their way to hospital following the incident. Police say they all suffered from gunshot wounds.
According to Toronto paramedics, at least one person was transferred to a trauma centre with serious injuries.
The other victims were treated at a local hospital, paramedics added.
Police have not confirmed how many victims there were following the shooting or the extent of their individual injuries.
This is a developing news story. More to come.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Prime Minister Trudeau pledges more aid and loans to Ukraine at G7 summit
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced more money for Ukraine -- including a $200-million loan through the International Monetary Fund -- at the end of the Group of Seven leaders' summit in Germany.
G7 leaders end summit pledging to hurt Russia economically
Leaders of the world's wealthiest democracies struck a united stance Tuesday to support Ukraine for 'as long as necessary' as Russia's invasion grinds on, and said they would explore far-reaching steps to cap Kremlin income from oil sales that are financing the war.
Child dies after being left in hot car while mother taught at Ontario high school, mayor says
An Ontario community is reeling after a 23-month-old boy died when he was accidentally left in a hot car outside the school where his mother taught, the mayor says.
Ottawa convoy organizer Tamara Lich arrested in Alberta for alleged breach of bail conditions
Tamara Lich, one of the organizers of the Freedom Convoy, has been arrested in Alberta for alleged breach of bail conditions, CTV News has learned.
Woman trampled, killed by horses at central Alberta rodeo: RCMP
A 30-year-old woman is dead after falling off a horse at the Ponoka Stampede on Sunday.
46 migrants found dead in abandoned trailer in San Antonio
Forty-six people were found dead after being abandoned in a tractor-trailer on a remote back road in San Antonio in the latest tragedy to claim the lives of migrants smuggled across the border from Mexico to the U.S. Sixteen people were hospitalized, including four children.
Germany: former Nazi guard, 101, jailed for aiding murder
A 101-year-old man was convicted in Germany of 3,518 counts of accessory to murder on Tuesday for serving at the Nazis' Sachsenhausen concentration camp during the Second World War.
Passport lines persist as urgent travellers get priority
As long lines persist, Canadians travelling in the next 24 to 48 hours are being given priority at some passport offices.
As COVID-19 fears ebb, Japan readies for tourists from abroad
Japan is bracing for a return of tourists from abroad after the island nation's border controls to curb the spread of coronavirus infections began gradually loosening earlier this month.
Montreal
-
Montrealer Nick Nemeroff has died, a 'devastating loss' for comedy community
Nemeroff was in his early 30s and had gathered a list of accolades, including appearing on Conan and at Just For Laughs and being nominated for a Juno. Raised in Montreal West, he also leaves behind a grieving family.
-
Montreal police make arrest in fatal shooting of 15-year-old Meriem Boundaoui
Montreal police have arrested their first suspect in the homicide of 15-year-old Meriem Boundaoui that happened almost a year-and-a-half ago.
-
Black blood donors needed: Hema-Quebec lacking matches for seriously ill Black patients
Black Quebecers suffering from serious disease like sickle cell anemia need more Black blood donors, whose blood is most likely to match their own. Hema-Quebec is trying to reach these 'under-represented' potential donors.
London
-
SIU clears LPS officer in shooting death of London man last October
The Special Investigations Unit has found that a London police officer did not commit a criminal offence in the shooting death of tennis coach Justin Bourassa last October.
-
Four teens facing charges after London police officer assaulted
Four London teenagers are facing charges Monday for their alleged involvement after a police officer was assaulted and knives and drugs were seized over the weekend, according to police.
-
New Omicron subvariant expected to become dominant COVID-19 strain in Ontario
A new subvariant of Omicron is expected to become the dominant strain of COVID-19 in Ontario, health officials say.
Kitchener
-
Courts will decide future of Kitchener encampment
As eviction day at a downtown Kitchener encampment looms, the region is doubling down that no one will be forcibly removed from the site on June 30 – the date it has said everyone living there must leave by.
-
Fire in Cambridge prompts road closure
A section of Boxwood Drive in Cambridge was closed Monday evening as crews responded to a fire at an industrial property.
-
Evidence of gunshot found in Kitchener neighbourhood
Evidence of gunfire has been found in the area of Avalon Place in Kitchener.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury's infant food bank needs special formula
Officials at the Sudbury Pregnancy Care Centre and Infant Food say they have seen a spike in families in need of help.
-
Northern agencies highlight national HIV testing day
Monday was national HIV testing day. Officials say this year's theme surrounds how getting tested is an act of self-care.
-
Sudbury welcomes accessible community garden
Sudbury Shared Harvest helped open a new accessible community garden at Ryan Heights Playground in the city.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa convoy organizer Tamara Lich arrested in Alberta for alleged breach of bail conditions
Tamara Lich, one of the organizers of the Freedom Convoy, has been arrested in Alberta for alleged breach of bail conditions, CTV News has learned.
-
'There won't be occupiers': City of Ottawa, police prepared for Canada Day protests
City of Ottawa staff and the Ottawa Police Service are ensuring residents that planned protests on Canada Day will not devolve into the kind of occupation that residents endured this past winter.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Canada's top golfer Brooke Henderson to receive Ottawa’s Key to the City
Brooke Henderson, the most successful professional golfer in Canadian history, will be given the Key to the City of Ottawa today.
Windsor
-
Crash causes road closure near Leamington
OPP have a section of road closed off near Leamington.
-
Windsor fire crews battle second blaze near Devonshire Heights
For the second time in the same day, Windsor fire responded to a blaze near the Devonshire Heights area.
-
Seasonal temperatures continue in Windsor-Essex on Tuesday
Seasonal temperatures continue through Tuesday in Windsor-Essex.
Barrie
-
Barrie police investigating after man poses as OPP officer at traffic stop
Barrie police are warning the public to be cautious when getting pulled over after two suspicious traffic incidents in recent weeks.
-
Young person suffers life-threatening injuries in crash near MacTier
Paramedics rushed a young person to the hospital with life-threatening injuries following a two-vehicle collision in Georgian Bay Township near MacTier.
-
Speed cushions aim to accelerate safety on Barrie streets
Barrie officials are hoping the new pair of speed cushions on Montserrand Street will provide a big safety boost in the neighbourhood.
Atlantic
-
N.S. expands eligibility for 2nd COVID-19 booster doses, suggests waiting until fall to book appointments
Nova Scotia is expanding eligibility for second COVID-19 booster doses to include anyone aged 50 and over, however health officials are suggesting people wait to book appointments until the fall.
-
N.B. advocates plan rallies, fundraisers to support U.S. and Canadian abortion access organizations
After a weekend full of rallies and protests across North America, the outrage after the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe V. Wade hasn’t died down.
-
N.B. RCMP search for missing 82-year-old woman, vehicle located near bridge in Bouctouche
Richibucto RCMP is asking for the public's help in locating a missing 82-year-old woman from Sainte-Anne-de-Kent, N.B.
Calgary
-
'It was political satire': Lynne Hoff discusses her controversial parade float
The owner of a contentious Alberta parade float that sparked controversy after photos of it began circulating online this weekend is speaking out.
-
Expected population bump has city consider new housing developments
Despite goals of hitting climate targets and building up instead of out, the city is considering approving five new communities as it expects another 88,000 people to move here by 2026.
-
Ottawa convoy organizer Tamara Lich arrested in Alberta for alleged breach of bail conditions
Tamara Lich, one of the organizers of the Freedom Convoy, has been arrested in Alberta for alleged breach of bail conditions, CTV News has learned.
Winnipeg
-
Ottawa convoy organizer Tamara Lich arrested in Alberta for alleged breach of bail conditions
Tamara Lich, one of the organizers of the Freedom Convoy, has been arrested in Alberta for alleged breach of bail conditions, CTV News has learned.
-
Here's when u-pick strawberry farms will be open in Manitoba
With summer now in early bloom, so too are strawberry fields across Manitoba.
-
Long-standing auto shop in the Exchange District getting set to close its doors
J.W. McDonald Auto Service has had a few names over the years but it has always been able to provide vehicle service to Winnipeggers. But now, the Exchange District staple is gearing down and set to close its doors for good.
Vancouver
-
'There's nowhere for me to go': Lytton evacuees still displaced almost 1 year after wildfire
Many survivors of the catastrophic Lytton, B.C., wildfire have spent the last year moving from one temporary home to the next.
-
Struggling B.C. flood victims claim Red Cross has cut financial supports
People who lost everything when catastrophic flooding hit B.C. last year say financial support from the Red Cross fell far short and was cut off far too early.
-
'You think I could do that to a bear?' B.C. brothers awed by pet cat after caught-on-camera face-off
The Sturrock brothers describe their cat Tigger – a two-year-old Bengal – as a "ferocious beast" who stares down and scares off even the largest neighbourhood dogs. But last week, the fearless feline took things to a whole new level.
Edmonton
-
Woman trampled, killed by horses at central Alberta rodeo: RCMP
A 30-year-old woman is dead after falling off a horse at the Ponoka Stampede on Sunday.
-
Ottawa convoy organizer Tamara Lich arrested in Alberta for alleged breach of bail conditions
Tamara Lich, one of the organizers of the Freedom Convoy, has been arrested in Alberta for alleged breach of bail conditions, CTV News has learned.
-
'Just what you dream of': Garth Brooks reflects on 2 sold-out shows in Edmonton
As many Edmontonians were still recuperating from Garth Brooks fever Monday after his two- sold-out shows, the musician himself said he too was still recovering.