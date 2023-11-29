Moving science centre to Ontario Place could save province millions, business case says

Moving the Ontario Science Centre to Toronto’s waterfront could save the province hundreds of millions of dollars over a 50-year-period while creating a “cultural anchor” at Ontario Place, a business case for the decision has found.

The report, which was presented to the Doug Ford government in March and released publicly on Wednesday, also suggests the move could “counter negative perceptions of the commercialization and privatization” of Ontario Place.

“The concurrent planning of these two public assets provides government with a unique opportunity to simultaneously revitalize two provincial assets through one capital investment,” the business case states.

According to the report written by Infrastructure Ontario, the government would spend more money to repair and modernize the existing museum and education centre currently located in North York. The business case notes it has an “inflexible design and no longer meets the expectations of modern visitors.” As such, about $396 million would be required in the next 20 years to address this repair work, the report suggests.

The report also notes that impact from multiple transit projects in the area, including the Ontario Line, may result in a decrease in visitors.

Instead, the government could construct a new, smaller facility at Ontario Place that would repurpose the existing pod and Cinesphere structure already at the site for about $387 million.

“The status quo is no longer a viable option and the current (Ontario Science Centre) operational model is not sustainable,” the report concluded, while adding that securing a “publicly-owned cultural anchor” could be an important addition to Ontario Place.

Even with the costs of decommissioning and moving the exhibits, as well as severance, the business case suggests that hundreds of millions could be saved long-term by making the move.

The report also notes that “preliminary discussions with the City of Toronto have confirmed support for opening the OSC lease to enable a relocation.”

Premier Doug Ford announced that the Ontario Science Centre would be moving to the waterfront in April and that construction would begin in 2025.

The decision was met with criticism by advocates and local politicians who argued that the centre in Flemington Park is a tourist attraction and there should have been further consultation.

The land the original science centre sits on is owned by the city and the current lease, which was negotiated back in 1965 on a 99-year term, only allows for the construction of structures “for purposes of operating as a science centre.”

It’s unclear what would happen at the original site near Don Mills Road and Eglinton Avenue, however Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow has said she wants to maintain science programming in some capacity.

This is a developing news story. More to come.