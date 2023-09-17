Motorcyclist killed in single-vehicle crash on the 401 in Scarborough
A 19-year-old motorcyclist from Pickering is dead following a single-vehicle collision in Scarborough on Sunday morning.
The crash happened on the eastbound express lanes of Highway 401 at Markham Road.
Traffic is currently being detoured at Kennedy Road as police investigate. The closure is expected to last until 10:30am.
Fatal motorcycle crash: 19-year-old rider from Pickering deceased after single vehicle collision - #Hwy401/Markham Rd (EB express). Detour at Kennedy Rd, expect closure until 10:30am. Any witnesses, please call #TorontoOPP at 416-235-4981 ^ks pic.twitter.com/nKnw6R91mi— OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) September 17, 2023
Anyone who saw what happened is asked to contact Toronto OPP at 416-235-4981, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.222tips.com.
