TORONTO -- A mother is in custody and will be charged with attempted murder after her two young children were found with stab wounds inside a Toronto apartment.

Authorities were called to a North York apartment building, in the Jane Street and Weston Road area, just after 10 a.m. on Saturday morning.

Police said when they arrived they located two children, a six-month-old girl and a four-year-old boy, suffering from stab wounds inside an apartment unit.

The children were rushed to SickKids Hospital with serious injuries, police said. Their injuries were initially deemed life-threatening but police later said their condition improved and are expected to survive.

Const. Alex Li said the 36-year-old mother, who was arrested at the scene, will be charged with two counts of attempted murder and two counts of aggravated assault.

"This is a very serious stabbing and we're taking this very seriously,” Li said. “We have deployed our available resources to look into the matter... You can expect an active crime scene."

"Having young children myself, I couldn't imagine that type of trauma and injury," Li said.

Anyone with information is being urged to contact police or Crime Stoppers.