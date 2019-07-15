

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





A mother has been charged after an eight-month-old baby was left alone in a parked vehicle in Oshawa, Ont. on a summer afternoon.

As temperatures reached 26 C in the city just east of Toronto on Sunday, the baby was left alone in a parking lot near the entrance of a Starbucks located in the Oshawa Centre.

At around 4:30 p.m. that day, Durham Regional Police said its officers “broke a window to get the child out.”

The baby was taken from the scene to hospital for observation and is now doing well, police said.

“It’s believed the baby was alone in the vehicle for about 45 minutes,” investigators said.

A 32-year-old woman, of Bowmanville, has been charged with abandoning a child under 10 years in connection with the investigation. She was released on an appearance notice and her name is being withheld to protect the child’s identity, police said.