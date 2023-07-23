Most illegal eviction fines are less than one month's rent: Ontario NDP
Ontario’s rental market watchdog doesn’t often fine landlords for evicting tenants illegally — and when it does, most fines are under $2000, according to new data.
That has the opposition NDP crying foul, saying most fines are less than the cost of a month’s rent in Toronto’s red-hot rental market and warning lower consequences could put more tenants at risk of illegal eviction.
“The data is shocking,” said NDP housing critic Jessica Bell. “This is telling us loud and clear that the rules are not helping tenants, and they are not being enforced.”
Bell said of the 51 fines issued in the last four years, only one landlord has paid up.
Tribunals Ontario, which operates the Landlord and Tenant Board, said the agency doesn’t track the outcome of its applications, and each fine is up to the individual arbitrator.
“This remedy is not normally imposed unless a landlord has shown a blatant disregard for the RTA (Residential Tenancies Act) and other remedies will not provide adequate deterrence and compliance,” said spokesperson Janet Deline.
The data obtained by the NDP show just under half of the fines, 24, were $1000 or less. Fifteen were between $1000 and $2000. Nine were between $2000 and $5000. One organization was fined $75,000.
That’s despite a bill passed in July 2020 that doubled maximum fines to $50,000 for individual landlords and $250,000 for corporations.
Toronto is the second-most expensive rental market in Canada, with the average rent for a one-bedroom hitting $2,551 at the end of 2022, according to Rentals.ca and Urbanation. The average price of a two-bedroom hit $3,363.
Social worker Axiom Edmonds said fines less than a month’s rent aren’t likely to have an impact when an eviction could give a landlord the opportunity to set the rent higher for the next tenant.
“That’s nothing to a landlord. The fine doesn’t justify the benefits from breaking the law in the first place,” Edmonds said.
“I’m hoping for a change in the form of rent controls, community land trusts, other ways to moderate how expensive land is in this city,” Edmonds said.
Landlords are applying to evict people to use the property themselves more often, from about 3900 per year in 2019 to about 5500 applications last year.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Search continues for four people missing after record rainfall in Nova Scotia
A search continued Sunday for four people, including two children, reported missing after torrential downpours in Nova Scotia caused severe flooding in several areas of the province.
Canada's standard of living falling behind other advanced economies: TD
A new economic report from TD says Canada is falling behind the standard-of-living curve compared to its peers.
Man fatally shot near Danforth mass shooting memorial
A man died following a shooting early Sunday morning in Toronto’s Greektown.
'Extreme heat can be fatal': B.C. coroner investigating 3 recent heat deaths
As the province continues to see more broken heat records, the BC Coroners Service is investigating three deaths where hyperthermia is suspected as the cause this year, CTV News has learned.
Deck collapse at Montana country club leaves more than 30 injured as people land atop each other
More than 30 people were injured when a deck collapsed at a country club overlooking Montana's largest city, police said Sunday.
John Stamos says he tried to quit ‘Full House’ at first: ‘I hated that show’
John Stamos spoke candidly about his time on the hit family-friendly sitcom “Full House,” and his comments may surprise you.
Djokovic to skip National Bank Open in Canada due to fatigue
Novak Djokovic will not play at next month's Canadian Masters in Toronto due to fatigue, organizers announced on Sunday.
Scientists pinpoint when Greenland was last green, adding 5 feet to sea levels from melting ice
A new study has uncovered evidence that most of Greenland melted only about 400,000 years ago, suggesting the country may be more sensitive to climate change than previously thought.
Inflation has fallen, but the Bank of Canada hasn't backed off rate hikes. Here's why
Canada's inflation rate has returned to the country's target range after a tumultuous couple of years of soaring prices. Statistics Canada reported on Tuesday that inflation fell to 2.8 per cent in June.
Montreal
-
MISSING
MISSING | Where is Kevin Baboolal? Family of missing Que. cyclist pleading for help in search
A Saint-Lazare, Que. woman is pleading with the public for help to find her missing brother. Kevin Baboolal, 36, was last seen on May 18 wearing black jeans, a brown and tan hoodie, sunglasses, and a black bicycle helmet.
-
RAMQ must serve certain users in English, French language ministry confirms
Quebec's French Language Ministry says the provincial health insurance board is required to serve certain users in English. Jean-François Roberge's office promised to follow up with the Régie de l'assurance maladie du Québec (RAMQ) after a worker allegedly hung up on a woman because she didn't speak French.
-
Toddler struck and killed by vehicle at Quebec campground: Police
A one-year-old child died Sunday after being struck by a vehicle at a campground in Saint-Nazaire, in Quebec's Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean region. Emergency services were called to the scene around 11 a.m. Sunday morning.
London
-
‘Love is Love’: Record 134 entries in London Pride Parade
Thousands lined Queen’s Avenue in downtown London, Ont. for the 27th annual Pride London parade.
-
Fanshawe Pioneer Village travels back in time to the Regency Era
On Sunday, visitors at the Fanshawe Pioneer Village travelled back in time to a village during the War of 1812 in the Regency period.
-
Western Graduate student breaks barriers in mathematics
A University of Western Ontario graduate student is breaking barriers in the field of math by using her skills to better her community, and contribute to scientific research.
Kitchener
-
K-W Canadian Blood Services asks regional residents to donate as ‘inventory reaches levels of concern’
There is an urgent appeal for the gift of life. Canadian Blood Services says it needs more donations in Waterloo region because their blood inventory has dropped to a concerning level.
-
Youth tennis athletes play in Waterloo for Team Ontario qualifying tournament
The province's best 10 to 12 year-old tennis players were in town Sunday for a Team Ontario qualifying tournament.
-
Motorcyclist injured after swerving to avoid vehicle: WRPS
Waterloo regional police are investigating a collision in Waterloo that sent a motorcyclist to the hospital on Sunday.
Northern Ontario
-
No new fires reported in the northeast, northwest prepares for more potential starts
There 27 active wildfires in the Northeast Region and most of the area is no longer consider at severe risk for forest fires, officials say.
-
'A long journey': Reconciliation happening day by day, one year after Pope's apology
This week marks one year since Pope Francis arrived in Canada and apologized for the Roman Catholic Church's role in the cultural destruction and forced assimilation of Indigenous people. While the apology met a mixed response, former Assembly of First Nations national chief Phil Fontaine says it was extremely important.
-
Northern Ont. athletes make strong showing at North American Indigenous Games
The 2023 North American Indigenous Games wrapped up in Halifax, N.S. Sunday. More than 5,000 athletes competed at 21 venues across Nova Scotia – including many from northern Ontario.
Ottawa
-
As Ottawa's LRT remains offline, OC Transpo boss is quiet about progress to restore service
OC Transpo had little new to report Sunday as R1 replacement bus service resumed along the route of the still shut down LRT.
-
Water quality advisory continues for Casselman, Ont. tap water
A water quality advisory remains in effect for the municipality of Casselman, Ont., due to high levels of manganese in the drinking water.
-
A festival packed weekend in Ottawa
It was a packed street for the final day of the Ottawa Asian Fest Night Market with each visitor waiting patiently for a taste of traditional street food.
Windsor
-
One of Canada’s most wanted fugitives arrested in Michigan
Windsor police say one of Canada’s most wanted fugitives, a man who has been wanted for first-degree murder since last November, has been arrested.
-
WIDAFEST ready to set example with carbon zero festival
A small group of walkers that will undoubtedly grow into large crowds by the end of the week -- the Windsor International Diaspora African Festival, or WIDAFEST, is now underway.
-
Teen arrested after allegedly assaulting man with bear mace
Windsor police arrested a teen Saturday evening after he allegedly sprayed a man in the face with “a harmful chemical.”
Barrie
-
Simcoe County set to open first official cooling centre on Monday
The County of Simcoe and the City of Barrie are set to open the doors of the first centre to help the homeless cool off this summer.
-
Passenger killed after falling out of minibus on Highway 11 in Severn Township
Provincial police are investigating a deadly crash involving a minibus on Highway 11 late Saturday night.
-
Nearly 100 cadets take flight for the first time at CFB Borden
Cadets across North America got to soar through the sky this weekend for the first time on their own at CFB Borden.
Atlantic
-
Search continues for four people missing after record rainfall in Nova Scotia
A search continued Sunday for four people, including two children, reported missing after torrential downpours in Nova Scotia caused severe flooding in several areas of the province.
-
New Brunswick RCMP end search for armed man in Minto, one person in custody
An emergency alert has been issued by New Brunswick RCMP telling residents of Minto to shelter inside with doors locked.
-
P.E.I. pride parade bans political groups, messaging
There are pride events across the island this week, culminating in the pride parade next weekend. As a form of protest, organizers will not be allowing political groups, political floats, branding or materials.
Calgary
-
Wasa residents ‘ready to flee’ with St. Mary’s River wildfire in sight
Residents of a small southeastern British Columbia community in the East Kootenays are prepared if an evacuation order is put in place.
-
'Camp Courage' graduates test drive a career in emergency services
Twenty-four young women graduated from Camp Courage on Saturday with skills and knowledge related to a life in emergency services.
-
Calgarians join John's Journey Walk to support mental health
Dozens of Calgarians laced up their sneakers for a five-kilometre fundraising walk in support of mental health, addiction and recovery Saturday.
Winnipeg
-
'Our reserves have been depleted': Winnipeg Beach raises taxes to cover previous council's mistakes
Residents in Winnipeg beach are upset about a big increase on their tax bill, but the community's mayor says the poor financial decisions of previous administrations has left them no choice.
-
Manitoba town celebrates 40th anniversary of miraculous 'Gimli Glider'
It's been 40 years since an extraordinary day for the people of Gimli, Manitoba.
-
International science fiction convention makes Canadian debut in Winnipeg
An international science fiction convention made its Canadian debut in Winnipeg this weekend.
Vancouver
-
100 Brazilian firefighters deployed to Prince George fire centre
For the first time ever, a team from Brazil has joined the B.C. wildfire fight.
-
Issue of 'respectful' communication by grant recipients coming back before Vancouver city council
Vancouver city staff have come back with a recommendation on how to implement a requirement that organizations communicate with officials in a respectful manner in order to receive grant funding.
-
'Extreme heat can be fatal': B.C. coroner investigating 3 recent heat deaths
As the province continues to see more broken heat records, the BC Coroners Service is investigating three deaths where hyperthermia is suspected as the cause this year, CTV News has learned.
Edmonton
-
7 in hospital after head-on crash Sunday morning in northeast Edmonton
A 25-year-old man is facing charges over an early morning crash that sent seven people to hospital.
-
Jasper National Park brings 2 fires under control after Friday lightning storm
Nine firefighters and three helicopters are currently at work in Jasper National Park, holding a fire sparked by a Friday lightning storm.
-
20-year-old man dead after motorcycle crash near Devon: RCMP
A man is dead after his motorcycle crashed near Devon Sunday afternoon.