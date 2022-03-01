Most GTA transit users except TTC riders will no longer pay double fare to connect to GO Transit

With the exception of TTC riders, it will soon be free for GO Transit customers in many parts of the GTHA to connect to local transit as part of a new program announced by the provincial government on Tuesday.

The province says starting March 14, local transit will be free for customers connecting to and from GO Transit on a number of municipal transit systems with GO Transit co-fare agreements. This includes Mississauga’s Mi-Way system as well as Durham Region Transit, Milton Transit, Grand River Transit, Guelph Transit, Oakville Transit, Brampton Transit, Hamilton Street Railway, Burlington Transit, Bradford West Gwillimbury Transit, York Region Transit and Barrie Transit.

“Affordability and cost of living concerns are very much on the minds of families throughout Ontario, and that is why our government is taking action to make riding transit cheaper,” Stan Cho, associate minister of transportation said in a written statement.

“As we cut costs for drivers, including by eliminating licence sticker renewal fees and removing tolls on Highways 412 and 418, we’re also slashing fares to keep more money in the pockets of families and young people when they need it most and making it easier to get from point A to B.”

The province also announced Tuesday that PRESTO discounts for youth and post-secondary students will increase to 40 per cent off the full adult fare, which amounts to almost double the current discounts.

Additionally, GO Transit is introducing an affordability pilot program for low-income customers, beginning with those enrolled in Peel Region’s affordable transit program. These riders will be reimbursed for 50 per cent of the PRESTO adult fare when travelling on GO Transit starting March 14.

"It’s so important that all orders of government work together to make transit more affordable for residents, and today’s announcement is a significant step forward,” Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie said in a written statement released Tuesday.

“The co-fare agreement, in particular, will also be critical in our economic recovery, encouraging more people to seek employment in neighbouring regions through the elimination of the double fare.”

Notably absent from today’s announcement is the Toronto Transit Commission, which does not have a co-fare agreement with GO Transit.

Under the Wynne government, the TTC and Metrolinx previously had an agreement that offered a $1.50 discount on TTC fares each time a customer transferred from the GO Transit network using the PRESTO fare card. That program was scrapped by the Ford government in March of last year.