More West Nile virus positive mosquitoes found in GTA

(Shutterstock.com) (Shutterstock.com)

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Putin orders troop replenishment in face of Ukraine losses

Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a major buildup of his country's military forces Thursday in an apparent effort to replenish troops that have suffered heavy losses in six months of bloody warfare and prepare for a long, grinding fight ahead in Ukraine.

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton