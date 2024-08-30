More than 4,000 Ontario corner stores approved to sell alcohol next week

More than 4,000 convenience stores across Ontario are licensed to sell alcohol as new liberalized rules come into effect next week.

The Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario says it has approved 4,146 such licenses.

Premier Doug Ford pledged in the 2018 election campaign to allow the sale of booze in convenience stores.

Last December, he announced all convenience and grocery stores could sell beer, wine, cider and ready-to-drink cocktails by 2026.

In May, Ford announced plans to speed that up and struck a deal with The Beer Store for $225 million as the province broke a 10-year agreement with the company.

The AGCO says it recently served a notice of suspension to a convenience store in Toronto that was allegedly selling booze before the Sept. 5 date when the regulations change.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 30, 2024.