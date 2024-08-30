TORONTO
Toronto

    • More than 4,000 Ontario corner stores approved to sell alcohol next week

    Beer cans are stacked as props in front a display of milk at a press availability attended by Ontario Premier Doug Ford at a convenience store in Toronto, Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023. (The Canadian Press/Chris Young) Beer cans are stacked as props in front a display of milk at a press availability attended by Ontario Premier Doug Ford at a convenience store in Toronto, Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023. (The Canadian Press/Chris Young)
    Share

    More than 4,000 convenience stores across Ontario are licensed to sell alcohol as new liberalized rules come into effect next week.

    The Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario says it has approved 4,146 such licenses.

    Premier Doug Ford pledged in the 2018 election campaign to allow the sale of booze in convenience stores.

    Last December, he announced all convenience and grocery stores could sell beer, wine, cider and ready-to-drink cocktails by 2026.

    In May, Ford announced plans to speed that up and struck a deal with The Beer Store for $225 million as the province broke a 10-year agreement with the company.

    The AGCO says it recently served a notice of suspension to a convenience store in Toronto that was allegedly selling booze before the Sept. 5 date when the regulations change.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 30, 2024. 

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News