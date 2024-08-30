More than 4,000 Ontario corner stores approved to sell alcohol next week
More than 4,000 convenience stores across Ontario are licensed to sell alcohol as new liberalized rules come into effect next week.
The Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario says it has approved 4,146 such licenses.
Premier Doug Ford pledged in the 2018 election campaign to allow the sale of booze in convenience stores.
Last December, he announced all convenience and grocery stores could sell beer, wine, cider and ready-to-drink cocktails by 2026.
In May, Ford announced plans to speed that up and struck a deal with The Beer Store for $225 million as the province broke a 10-year agreement with the company.
The AGCO says it recently served a notice of suspension to a convenience store in Toronto that was allegedly selling booze before the Sept. 5 date when the regulations change.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 30, 2024.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
DEVELOPING 'Unimaginable tragedy': NHL's Johnny Gaudreau, brother killed while in N.J. for sister's wedding
Columbus Blue Jackets forward Johnny Gaudreau was killed Thursday night in what the team is calling an 'unimaginable tragedy.'
'Completely gutted': Calgary Flames react to Johnny Gaudreau's death
There is tragedy in the hockey world Friday morning as the Columbus Blue Jackets' Johnny Gaudreau, formerly of the Calgary Flames, and his brother Matthew were killed in a crash.
BREAKING Scotiabank customers report outages on second pay day in two months
Scotiabank customers are reporting outages on the second pay day since late July, according to the major bank.
The top 10 reasons Canadians visited the emergency department this year
New health data from the Canadian Institute for Health Information breaks down the top 10 reasons sending Canadians to the emergency room.
Tom Hanks warns against deceptive AI ads with his image: 'Do not be fooled'
Tom Hanks is issuing a warning to his followers on social media to be wary of advertisements using his likeness that he says were created "fraudulently and through AI."
'I'm terrified': 2 Ontario women lost more than $80,000 to bank investigator scam
It's a new twist to an old scam — fraudsters are spoofing phone numbers to steal access codes to hack into bank accounts, and two Toronto women lost more than $80,000 as a result.
'It's absolutely terrifying': Sask. small town struggling with several dog attacks
The mayor of Allan is voicing frustrations over a group of aggressive dogs, saying they've become a threat to community safety.
Track cyclist Kate O'Brien claims Canada's first Paralympic medal in Paris
Canada's first medallist of the 2024 Paralympic Games struggled to lift and diaper her son just a few weeks before stepping onto the podium in Paris.
She's a Norwegian princess. He's an American self-professed shaman. Their wedding is this weekend
The Norwegian king’s eldest child, Princess Martha Louise, will marry American self-professed shaman Durek Verret on Saturday in a picturesque corner of southern Norway.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Montreal
-
Quebec nurses threaten to stop working overtime as talks continue for new contract
A Quebec union representing 80,000 health-care workers has dismissed the province's latest contract offer and called on its members to refuse to work overtime beginning Sept. 19.
-
Six men facing multiple charges in connection with Montreal-area vehicle theft ring
Six men are facing multiple charges in connection with a vehicle theft ring in the Montreal area that started at the airport.
-
Ottawa, Quebec and Montreal announce housing fast track
The governments of Canada, Quebec and the City of Montreal announced the construction of 1,001 new affordable housing units on Friday, thanks to the creation of a "fast track for qualified developers."
Ottawa
-
Three-alarm fire damages three townhomes, displaces 16 residents in Nepean
Three townhouses have been damaged, displacing multiple residents following a fire that broke out in a home in a six-townhouse complex Friday morning in Nepean, according to the Ottawa Fire Services.
-
Suspect facing charges after 14-year-old girl grabbed from behind in Orleans
Ottawa Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a male suspect wanted for the alleged assault of a 14-year-old girl who was grabbed from behind while walking in Orléans on Tuesday.
-
What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: Aug. 30-Sept. 2
Hot air balloons take to the sky over Gatineau, Atletico Ottawa and the Ottawa Titans play at home and fair season continues. CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in Ottawa during the Labour Day weekend.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. suspect charged with manslaughter, sexual assault drug, trafficking
A 29-year-old in North Bay is facing several disturbing charges – including manslaughter – in a case where he is accused of giving young people drugs, then sexually assaulting them.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING 'Unimaginable tragedy': NHL's Johnny Gaudreau, brother killed while in N.J. for sister's wedding
Columbus Blue Jackets forward Johnny Gaudreau was killed Thursday night in what the team is calling an 'unimaginable tragedy.'
-
Security cam footage leads to fraud and theft charges for northern Ont. worker
An employee at an outfitters store in Elliot Lake has been charged with 16 offences, including fraud and theft, after police examined footage from a security camera.
Kitchener
-
Meet the man living in the middle of a Kitchener, Ont. roundabout
Drivers going by a Kitchener roundabout may have noticed something unusual – a tent set up on the centre island.
-
Company behind child care registration program apologizes for misleading emails
Families were left scrambling after a software malfunction left them without child care for the upcoming school year. The company behind the registration system is now apologizing.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING 'Unimaginable tragedy': NHL's Johnny Gaudreau, brother killed while in N.J. for sister's wedding
Columbus Blue Jackets forward Johnny Gaudreau was killed Thursday night in what the team is calling an 'unimaginable tragedy.'
London
-
Two arrested, third suspect still wanted after London shooting
Police are still searching for Dean Robert Dickieson, 31, and anybody who sees him is reminded not to approach him and to call 911 immediately, he is considered armed and dangerous.
-
Support staff at Western University on the picket line
Members of CUPE Local 2361 at Western University are on the picket line Friday. About 330 members were in a legal strike position as of 12:01 a.m. after talks with the school broke down.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING 'Unimaginable tragedy': NHL's Johnny Gaudreau, brother killed while in N.J. for sister's wedding
Columbus Blue Jackets forward Johnny Gaudreau was killed Thursday night in what the team is calling an 'unimaginable tragedy.'
Windsor
-
Arrest made following arson investigation in Chatham
Around 5:50 a.m. on Aug. 25, crews were called to 99 McNaughton Ave. east in Chatham for a fire at an apartment building. Out of 120 units in the apartment building, 90 were affected.
-
Riverside Drive East to be closed for a month
Riverside Drive East will be closed between Strabane Avenue and Pillette Road for just under a month.
-
One beach closed, warning signs posted at three others
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has released the beach water testing results for this week.
Barrie
-
Police appeal for help locating missing 14-year-old girl
Provincial police are appealing to the public for help locating a young teen not seen in a week.
-
Muskoka's celebrity moments from this summer
Cottage country, often referred to as the 'Hamptons of the North,' attracted a range of notable figures this summer, including former supermodel Cindy Crawford.
-
Barrie health team patient information compromised in data breach, email states
CTV News has learned some Barrie and Community Family Health Team (BCFHT) clients recently received emails claiming to outline a data breach that occurred earlier this year.
Winnipeg
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING 'Unimaginable tragedy': NHL's Johnny Gaudreau, brother killed while in N.J. for sister's wedding
Columbus Blue Jackets forward Johnny Gaudreau was killed Thursday night in what the team is calling an 'unimaginable tragedy.'
-
Manitoba premier says Jeremy Skibicki should stay behind bars for life
Convicted serial killer Jeremy Skibicki should never again see the light of day as a free person, and any future parole hearings should take into account the impact his killings have had on family members, Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew said Thursday.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Scotiabank customers report outages on second pay day in two months
Scotiabank customers are reporting outages on the second pay day since late July, according to the major bank.
Atlantic
-
Man dead after fiery crash in Peggy’s Cove, N.S.
Police say a man has died after a fiery crash in Peggy’s Cove, N.S., Wednesday night.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Scotiabank customers report outages on second pay day in two months
Scotiabank customers are reporting outages on the second pay day since late July, according to the major bank.
-
Gas prices drop across the Maritimes ahead of long weekend
The price of gas decreased overnight in all three Maritime provinces ahead of the Labour Day long weekend.
N.L.
-
Dispute over unrecognized Inuit group halts major conference for Canadian North
A 16-year-old biennial event aimed at fostering business in the country's eastern Arctic and northern regions has been cancelled indefinitely as a dispute unfolds between Inuit in Canada and a Labrador group claiming to share their heritage.
-
Newly reinstated Newfoundland cod fishery temporarily paused as landings hit limit
The federal government has temporarily paused parts of the newly reinstated commercial northern cod fishery off the east coast of Newfoundland as landings approach the seasonal limit.
-
As Newfoundlanders say goodbye to a daily print paper, some worry culture will suffer
The final edition of The Telegram newspaper’s daily print hit the stands in St. John's, N.L., on Saturday, marking the end of a 145-year run and a move to weekly print version with daily stories online.
Edmonton
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING 'Unimaginable tragedy': NHL's Johnny Gaudreau, brother killed while in N.J. for sister's wedding
Columbus Blue Jackets forward Johnny Gaudreau was killed Thursday night in what the team is calling an 'unimaginable tragedy.'
-
Victim, accused in corn maze killing previously deemed 'significant threat' to public: documents
The accused and the victim in a fatal stabbing at the Edmonton Corn Maze earlier this week had both previously been found not criminally responsible for violent crimes and confined to a psychiatric hospital, court documents show.
-
Firestorm caused winds up to 180 km/h at Wabasso Campground, leaving trail of destruction
Hundreds of trees around Wabasso Campground have been plastered to the ground, downed not by fire, but by hurricane-force winds that tore up asphalt and left tangled metal wrapped around the trees left standing.
Calgary
-
'Completely gutted': Calgary Flames react to Johnny Gaudreau's death
There is tragedy in the hockey world Friday morning as the Columbus Blue Jackets' Johnny Gaudreau, formerly of the Calgary Flames, and his brother Matthew were killed in a crash.
-
Calgary's water use sees fractional drop once again
A day after city officials reminded residents about the penalties for breaking Calgary's water restrictions, data shows there was another minimal drop in water use.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING 'Unimaginable tragedy': NHL's Johnny Gaudreau, brother killed while in N.J. for sister's wedding
Columbus Blue Jackets forward Johnny Gaudreau was killed Thursday night in what the team is calling an 'unimaginable tragedy.'
Regina
-
Sask. NDP launch election campaign with no tax hike promise
Saskatchewan NDP leader Carla Beck launched her election campaign Monday in Saskatoon by promising not to hike any tax if her party is elected this fall.
-
'I don't like yawl': Riders, Bombers Labour Day rivalry one of the best in pro sports, many say
For decades, professional sports have been immersed with deep rivalries amongst athletes and teams and it has ignited fans along the way. The Canadian Football League (CFL) is no exception especially for the Saskatchewan Roughriders and Winnipeg Blue Bombers.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Scotiabank customers report outages on second pay day in two months
Scotiabank customers are reporting outages on the second pay day since late July, according to the major bank.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. NDP launch election campaign with no tax hike promise
Saskatchewan NDP leader Carla Beck launched her election campaign Monday in Saskatoon by promising not to hike any tax if her party is elected this fall.
-
'It's absolutely terrifying': Sask. small town struggling with several dog attacks
The mayor of Allan is voicing frustrations over a group of aggressive dogs, saying they've become a threat to community safety.
-
Saskatchewan government responds to critical capacity issues at St. Paul's hospital
The Government of Saskatchewan is responding to concerns raised by the Saskatchewan Union of Nurses (SUN) regarding St. Paul's Hospital exceeding capacity.
Vancouver
-
Pedestrian struck, critically injured in Langley, B.C.
A 44-year-old pedestrian is in hospital with critical, life-threatening injuries after a collision early Friday morning in Langley, B.C.
-
B.C. Lions strive to snap skid against Redblacks in Victoria
The B.C. Lions are once again looking to turn their fortunes around.
-
BC Ferries expects busy Labour Day weekend
Students across British Columbia are gearing up for the new school year, but many families are sneaking away for one last trip to the Island.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. Lions strive to snap skid against Redblacks in Victoria
The B.C. Lions are once again looking to turn their fortunes around.
-
BC Ferries expects busy Labour Day weekend
Students across British Columbia are gearing up for the new school year, but many families are sneaking away for one last trip to the Island.
-
Pedestrian struck, critically injured in Langley, B.C.
A 44-year-old pedestrian is in hospital with critical, life-threatening injuries after a collision early Friday morning in Langley, B.C.