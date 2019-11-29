TORONTO -- Police have laid more than 170 charges in connection with distraction thefts in York Region since October.

York Regional Police’s Criminal Investigation Bureau began a seven-week enforcement and education initiative targeting distraction thefts on Oct. 14.

During the seven-week period, officers identified 27 suspects and arrested 14 of them.

Warrants were issued for the remaining suspects, police said.

In total, investigators laid 176 charges and recovered more than $8,000 worth of stolen items.

In a news release issued Friday, police warned citizens to “be cautious” and employ the following safety tips:

Be cautious engaging with strangers in public, especially if they offer jewelry or gifts

Conceal your wallet, mobile devices and jewelry.

Keep an eye on your bag

Avoid carrying large quantities of cash and be mindful of people watching you at the bank

If you witness suspicious people or activity, contact police

If your credit card is stolen, cancel them immediately and then contact police

“Criminals are opportunists,” the news release said. “Don’t give them the opportunity to make you a victim of a crime.”

Police are urging anyone who believes they may have been a victim of a distraction theft to contact investigators or reach out to Crime Stoppers anonymously.